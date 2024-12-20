Makhadzi endured hardships of poverty and grew up in the rural village of Venda and was exploited by a group of dancers in Polokwane

The musician built her grandmother, mom and her father houses and bought herself a house, all at the age of 25 years

Makhadzi signed a R120m deal with a local sneaker brand with Kokovha in November 2021

Makhadzi didn't always love a soft life and had to endure some hardships to get to where she is today. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @makhadzisa/ Instagram

Long before she signed a R120 million sneaker deal, Makhadzi had to endure the hardships of poverty. Growing up, Makhadzi lived in the rural village of Venda with only her mother to care for her and her siblings. Her father left the family when she was young.

The award-winning musician shared alarming details about the exploitation she endured when she moved to Johannesburg. The musician has been vocal about dancing at taxi ranks and how she climbed the ladder of success through hard work and determination.

When did Makhadzi start her career?

The Limpopo hitmaker revealed in an interview that she was bitten by the performing bug after she won a talent competition at the tender age of 12.

She realised that she had to move to Polokwane to look for more opportunities and later displayed her dancing skills to a group of performers in Polokwane.

She eventually impressed the dancers and the audience when she was invited to join their team but later realised that their invitation was a form of exploitation.

Like a true Cinderella story, she worked for the group as a slave and did more household chores instead of performances. She told MacG on Podcast and Chill that she did not mind at the time, as the group gave her opportunities to perform.

Makhadzi’s big break came when the team eventually allowed her to sing, and she branched out as a soloist when she became the most popular member of the group.

Today, the hitmaker has managed to captivate large audiences across Africa who do not understand her language. Mzansi celebrates her for embracing her heritage and taking pride in her roots.

Makhadzi goes from strenth-to-strength

The Ghanama hitmaker made headlines in 2021 when she revealed that she is a homeowner and has managed to build three other mansions for her grandmother, her mother, and her father who live separately.

“I built my grandmother a house. Just because my mom and father separated, I decided not to choose but to build them two different houses. Now I bought my own house!” said Makhadzi in August 2021.

She said in an interview: “Looking at how far I’ve come, I struggled a lot when I started, but at that time, I enjoyed what I used to do because I didn’t start by making music.

"I wanted to make money through music. I was doing music because I liked dancing so I was doing it out of love and not knowing I will be where I am today. I feel like it was God’s will, and he knows my destiny.”

She made headlines in 2021 when she revealed that she signed a multimillion-rand deal with a local sneaker brand.

More recently, the star announced her One Woman Show on her Instagram profile, which takes place on Saturday, 21 December.

In an Instagram post, the singer encouraged her fans to get their ticket quickly:

