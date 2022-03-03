Makhadzi has decided to grow her success far beyond her music as she announced her new business opportunity in the beauty business

The musician has had quite an exciting run in the industry, signing a once in a lifetime kind of deal with Sportscene

There is no doubt that Makhadzi will have the full support of her followers and fans as she tries out this new avenue

Makhadzi has no plans to sleep while the bag needs to be chased. The Limpopo born talent has made the announcement that she will be trying out a new business idea in the beauty industry. Makhadzi will be launching a range of body lotions soon.

Makhadzi is making major moves as she announces her venture into the beauty business. Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi is keeping her fans on their toes with business ventures flying in from every direction. The hitmaker has announced yet another exciting new business deal.

TimesLIVE reports that Makhadzi will be releasing a range of body lotions called Mavoda Body Lotion. The celeb took to her favourite social media platform, Facebook, to share the exciting news with her followers.

The publication reports that her beauty range will start off with lotion, lipgloss and petroleum jelly. Makhadzi said:

"Mavoda is a lotion suitable for the whole family with mango extract, vitamin E and sweet almond oil. Contains ingredients that cause deep hydration, smoothen and soften the skin for more than 24 hours after application. The skin has a lather touch. Suitable for normal and dry skin."

Followers took the comments to share their sweet messages.

@NombulelpStephens wrote:

"The way I love you Makhadzi you are an inspiration you make it looks so easy everything you touch turns to gold big up ntombazane."

@GuguLamNcube said:

"Definitely a true inspiration...the name of the lotion makes me to even get more curious... Can't wait to try it."

@SSnakePark commented:

"I love you Makhadzi your spirit is Up in the sky it looks great when Young woman gets success, keep going higher we love you African Queen."

