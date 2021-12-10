Makhadzi is the trending topic on social media as her Kokhova sneakers saw a successful launch yesterday

The rising star is getting praise from South African Twitter users for the brilliant collaboration with Kicks Sportswear

Makhadzi treated fans to a live launch streamed on YouTube yesterday evening, giving fans a glimpse of the colourful kicks

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Beloved Musician Makhadzi finally faced the day she and her fans had been waiting for since her sneakers collaboration announcement. The African Queen singer’s Kokhova line launch sparked much-deserved applause from Tweeps.

Makhadzi receives flattery after the launch of her Kokhova sneaker collection in collaboration with Kicks Sportswear. Image: @makhadzisa/Instagram, Eye for Ebony on Unsplash

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi has adopted her vibrant energy into the fashion industry with her sneaker collection and locals are loving it. The highly anticipated 9 December launch of her Kokhova collection with Kicks Sportswear was undoubtedly a hit.

Makhadzi on Twitter as fans rushed to support the artist’s exciting reveal. Several heart-warming messages filled the timeline after Makhadzi of the live launch that streamed on YouTube.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@shad_myshadz commented:

“Congratulations Queen.”

@McZeei said:

“Bring them to Botswana pleaseeeeeeee”

@Thandiwear added alongside snaps of the sneakers:

“Aren't these amazing?”

Makhadzi bags major Entertainer of the Year award and Mzansi is super stoked

Briefly News recently reported that Makhadzi reached new boss lady levels by landing herself yet another award to put on her shelf. Makhadzi won GQ's Entertainer of the Year and fans were beyond excited to learn the news of the entertainer's latest pat on the back. One person wrote:

"You are so deserving of that award"

Makhadzi stays winning and fans are convinced that she is the most deserving person. The GQ recognition comes as an addition to her fully booked gigs and her prep for her world tour.

Makhadzi took to Instagram to share the amazing news of her win. The performer remained humble despite awards piling up in her home. Fans flocked to the comments to congratulate her on the achievement.

@starr_lightbee commented:

"You’re so deserving of that award Makhadzi, thank you for sharing your talent with us and your music. We love you ❤️"

@sashamaromo wrote:

"The world is not ready for you…"

@madambozzim added:

"Keep scooping them my sister, it’s your time to shine. I love you."

@miss_morukhuladi said:

"You deserve every good thing coming your way."

Source: Briefly.co.za