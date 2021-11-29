2021 really proving to be the year of Makhadzi, with the celeb winning and reaching new boss lady levels every single week without fail

Makhadzi has won an array of awards and recognitions throughout the year and has landed herself yet another one to put on her shelf - GQ 's Entertainer of the Year

Fans are beyond excited to learn the news of the entertainer's latest pat on the back and one person wrote: "You are so deserving of that award"

Makhadzi stays winning and fans are convinced that she is the most deserving person. On top of her fully booked gigs and her prep for her world tour, Makhadzi has just been awarded major recognition by GQ South Africa. Mzansi is overjoyed for the performer.

Makhadzi was awarded the Entertainer of the Year award by 'GQ' South Africa. Image: @makhadzi_sa

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that Makhadzi's name was listed among many incredible names at GQ South Africa's men of the year 2021 awards. The African Queen hitmaker was named Entertainer of the Year by the prestigious magazine.

Makhadzi took to Instagram to share the amazing news of her win. The performer always remains humble as the awards just pile up in her home.

Fans flocked to the comments to congratulate her on the well-deserved achievement.

@starr_lightbee commented:

"You’re so deserving of that award Makhadzi, thank you for sharing your talent with us and your music. We love you ❤️"

@sashamaromo wrote:

"The world is not ready for you give dem hot hot."

@madambozzim added:

"Keep scooping them my sister, it’s your time to shine. I love you."

@miss_morukhuladi said:

"You deserve every good thing coming your way."

Makhadzi lands 1st international magazine cover for Classique UK

Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has been flying the South African flag high. The entertainer recently found herself on the cover of a popular UK magazine, making Mzansi so proud. The Ghanama hitmaker was surely built for stardom.

Makhadzi is celebrating her international magazine cover debut and ZAlebs reports that it might just be an even bigger deal than expected. The Mzansi superstar is only the second Saffa to be on the cover of Classique magazine, the first being Kelly Khumalo earlier this year.

The overjoyed celeb shared the photos from her two cover photos on social media. Makhadzi truly is living her wildest dreams and her caption is proof that even she has to pinch herself from time to time.

