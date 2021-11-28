“You Deserve It”: Lamiez Holworthy Secures a New Ride, Celebrates With Cute Clip

Lamiez Holworthy can finally drive her big family everywhere, securing the keys to her brand new ride!

The DJ headed online to share the precious moment she finally drove home with the whip, surrounded by family and friends

Mzansi wished the superstar performer well on her new adventure in the comments section

Lamiez Holworthy is the envy of Mzansi after securing herself a brand new ride. While the larger-than-life quantum is not exactly what peeps expected the extravagant celeb to purchase, fans are happy to see the queen living her best life.

"Ngwana wa Badimo.

Yesterday I got to tick another box on my bucket list and I’m still in awe.

Nna? Just a girl from Pitori wao lwela," she captioned the post.

The DJ's friends and family all gathered at the car dealership for the epic moment. Tiny relatives can be seen hopping in the back seat just before Lamiez speeds off with the utmost pride.

Check out some of the reactions to the social media flex below:

@Rato_K:

"Congratulations beautiful. Badimo le Modimo ba go hlohonolofatse."

@ZazaBuccaneer:

"Yes babe, congratulations on your new ride."

@Mbuzo_ZN:

"Congratulations my sister you worked hard to be where you are."

@KaboSereo:

"It will finally serve its purpose of being a family car, congratulations Lamiezz."

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy talk baby plans: "I can't wait"

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lamiez and Khuli Chana have been serving Mzansi couple goals on a platter. While the two are on their own timeline in their relationship, some peeps felt they could intervene. Khuli made sure to step in and defend his lovely wife.

ZAlebs reports that Lamiez and Khuli Chana's anniversary bliss was rudely interrupted by trolls demanding to know when the DJ plans on birthing some babies for her husband.

Khuli Chana has a daughter with his ex Asanda Maku but has yet to have children with his wife of three years.

Lamiez responded to the curious follower and kindly let her know that it's okay for women to aspire for different things but mostly, a woman's worth is definitely not measured by getting married and having children.

The follower remained persistent on her mission to put the DJ down, she responded:

"That's not OK you can't have everything you want in life and fail to give Khuli a child, issa no no. Don't you want a child or Khuli doesn't want a child or is it because you guys can't make a child?"

Khuli Chana did not give in to the hate. He simply continued to use their special day to celebrate their love and shower his amazing wife with love. When speaking about Lamzies to SowetanLIVE he said:

"I love that she treats me like her doll, always dressing me up. I also love how we both enjoy listening to music but more importantly how at ease I am with her. I really can’t wait to give her a baby and extend our family."

Source: Briefly.co.za