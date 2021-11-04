Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy Talk Baby Plans: “I Can’t Wait”

Khuli Chana and his wife Lamiez Holwothy recently celebrated their three year anniversary and the two are still so deeply in love

While in their happy love bubble, trolls decided to crash the fun by asking the DJ when she plans on having a baby or two with her husband

Lamiez shut down the chat and called the troll in to order about dictating her body choices but her husband swooped in said he is keen on expanding the family

Lamiez and Khuli Chana have been serving Mzansi couple goals on a platter. While the two are on their own timeline in their relationship, some peeps felt they could intervene. Khuli made sure to step in and defend his lovely wife.

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy shut down trolls asking when they're planning on having babies. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

ZAlebs reports that Lamiez and Khuli Chana's anniversary bliss was rudely interrupted by trolls demanding to know when the DJ plans on birthing some babies for her husband.

Khuli Chana has a daughter with his ex Asanda Maku but has yet to have children with his wife of three years.

Lamiez responded to the curious follower and kindly let her know that it's okay for women to aspire for different things but mostly, a woman's worth is definitely not measured by getting married and having children.

The follower remained persistent on her mission to put the DJ down, she responded:

"That's not OK you can't have everything you want in life and fail to give Khuli a child, issa no no. Don't you want a child or Khuli doesn't want a child or is it because you guys can't make a child?"

Khuli Chana did not give in to the hate. He simply continued to use their special day to celebrate their love and shower his amazing wife with love. When speaking about Lamzies to SowetanLIVE he said:

"I love that she treats me like her doll, always dressing me up. I also love how we both enjoy listening to music but more importantly how at ease I am with her. I really can’t wait to give her a baby and extend our family."

Lamiez Holworthy honoured at the South African Heroine Awards

Briefly News reported Lamiez Holworthy has been recognised as a South African heroine for her commendable work housing orphaned children through her foundation. The DJ's heart has been warmed by the award, encouraging her to continue doing what she does for less fortunate children.

Lamiez Holworthy has been heading a community project to build an orphanage in Tshwane for the past few years. The kind-hearted DJ has had the help of many South Africans to help house about 30 children in need, reports IOL.

Holworthy's work has not gone unrecognised as she was awarded a South African Heroine Award for being a symbol of hope for many individuals, reports ZAlebs.

