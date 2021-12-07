Mzansi celebs have been all about self spoils in the past few months and former Uzalo actress Thandeka Zulu has joined the list

The media personality shared a whole photoshoot of herself and her brand new grey Mercedes Benz and she looks like the car was made for her

Thandeka joins celebs like Ntando Duma in the enviable Girls With Mercedes hashtag on social media and fans are here for it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Uzalo actress Thandeka Zulu has bought herself a huge gift to congratulate herself for all of her hard work. The celeb has joined Mzansi A-listers such as Ntando Duma and Boity Thulo in ending off the year with a new ride.

Thandeka Zulu has spoiled herself big time with a brand new car. Image: @mazulurealsoulsa

Source: Instagram

Thandeka Zulu works extremely hard Drum reported that she recently joined the cast of the Mzansi Magic drama series eHostela. In between her acting gigs, she is busy building a singing career, juggling life and managing a family business.

Someone who works as hard as Thandeka, certainly deserves a few spoils. OKMzansi reported that Zulu did just that and bought herself a spanking new Mercedes Benz in grey. The actress shared a whole photoshoot with her new ride on Instagram and the two look like a match made in heaven.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Followers and friends took to the comments to congratulate her on the new vehicle.

@thuthuka.m commented:

"Wow Sisi! Congratulations!! What a move!"

@tha.simelane wrote:

"Congratulations Sthandwa Yonke into inesikhathi sayo!"

@znombona said:

"Congratulations angel!!! Makwande "

Ntando Duma’s Gogo cries and dances seeing her lux R700K Mercedes A200 AMG

Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma has had a successful year in her career so it only makes sense that her car shows how hard she's worked. The telenovela actress went to bed the owner of a brand-new Mercedes and peeps could not stop congratulating her.

SowetanLIVE reported that after Ntando Duma left The Queen earlier this year, she had a possible Netflix gig waiting for her that would skyrocket her career. The actress has had quite a bit of success playing Hector's daughter on the show.

While peeps were focused on her off-screen love life and not her disastrous on-screen romance with Schumaker, Ntando has been making major moves.

Source: Briefly.co.za