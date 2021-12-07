Global site navigation

‘Uzalo’ Star Thandeka Zulu Spoils Herself with a Brand New Mercedes Benz
by  Nonhlanhla Pongwana
  • Mzansi celebs have been all about self spoils in the past few months and former Uzalo actress Thandeka Zulu has joined the list
  • The media personality shared a whole photoshoot of herself and her brand new grey Mercedes Benz and she looks like the car was made for her
  • Thandeka joins celebs like Ntando Duma in the enviable Girls With Mercedes hashtag on social media and fans are here for it

Former Uzalo actress Thandeka Zulu has bought herself a huge gift to congratulate herself for all of her hard work. The celeb has joined Mzansi A-listers such as Ntando Duma and Boity Thulo in ending off the year with a new ride.

Thandeka Zulu has spoiled herself big time with a brand new car. Image: @mazulurealsoulsa
Thandeka Zulu works extremely hard Drum reported that she recently joined the cast of the Mzansi Magic drama series eHostela. In between her acting gigs, she is busy building a singing career, juggling life and managing a family business.

DJ Zinhle shows Murdah Bongz love in sweet appreciation post: "The coolest parents ever"

Someone who works as hard as Thandeka, certainly deserves a few spoils. OKMzansi reported that Zulu did just that and bought herself a spanking new Mercedes Benz in grey. The actress shared a whole photoshoot with her new ride on Instagram and the two look like a match made in heaven.

Followers and friends took to the comments to congratulate her on the new vehicle.

@thuthuka.m commented:

"Wow Sisi! Congratulations!! What a move!"

@tha.simelane wrote:

"Congratulations Sthandwa Yonke into inesikhathi sayo!"

@znombona said:

"Congratulations angel!!! Makwande "

Ntando Duma’s Gogo cries and dances seeing her lux R700K Mercedes A200 AMG

Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma has had a successful year in her career so it only makes sense that her car shows how hard she's worked. The telenovela actress went to bed the owner of a brand-new Mercedes and peeps could not stop congratulating her.

Lol, Zodwa's language on 'Gomora' has viewers in stitches: "What are you saying"

SowetanLIVE reported that after Ntando Duma left The Queen earlier this year, she had a possible Netflix gig waiting for her that would skyrocket her career. The actress has had quite a bit of success playing Hector's daughter on the show.

While peeps were focused on her off-screen love life and not her disastrous on-screen romance with Schumaker, Ntando has been making major moves.

Source: Briefly.co.za

