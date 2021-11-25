Ntando Duma’s Gogo Cries and Dances Seeing Her Lux R700K Mercedes A200 AMG

The festive season is approaching and celebs are going out of their way to spoil themselves, and Ntando Duma is one of them

The actress has been working so hard, so to reward herself she purchased a brand new Mercedes A200 AMG worth R700k

Not only were fans so happy for Ntando but her granny was overwhelmed with pride that all she could do was cry as she embraced her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ntando Duma has had a successful year in her career so it only makes sense that her car shows how hard she's worked. The telenovela actress went to bed the owner of a brand-new Mercedes and peeps could not stop congratulating her.

Ntando Duma's granny cries and rejoices the celeb's latest achievement. Image: @ntando_duma

Source: Instagram

SowetanLIVE reported that after Ntando Duma left The Queen earlier this year, she had a possible Netflix gig waiting for her that would skyrocket her career. The actress has had quite a bit of success playing Hector's daughter on the show.

While peeps were focused on her off-screen love life and not her disastrous on-screen romance with Schumaker, Ntando has been making major moves.

Duma shared some exciting snaps of herself at the Mercedes car dealership picking up her brand new ride. The celeb needed a massive reward for her hard work and fans and family agree that she did quite well for herself.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

When Ntando took her shiny baby home, her precious gogo was overjoyed. The doting granny danced around the new car as she congratulated her granddaughter and she couldn't help but cry at the sight of Ntando's achievement.

@ilovekhanya wrote:

"Congratulations My Angel. You work so hard, you deserve the world and more! ❤️"

@somizi commented:

"Kwenziwa nje."

@casspernyovest said:

"Yoh. Congratulations. Slide 6 hit different."

Ntando Duma apologises for her rude behaviour in parking lot following viral video

Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma found herself in a bit of trouble after a video surfaced of her swearing at a lady in a parking lot. Ntando parked in a bay for disabled people and a woman told her off for doing so.

The actress responded by throwing F-bombs and dropping the race card. Now, Ntando has issued a statement on social media apologising for her behaviour during the argument. She now sees that her behaviour was unacceptable and wants to take responsibility for her actions.

Ntando mentioned that the incident happened last year but she is still sorry about what went down. The video trended on social media last night.

Source: Briefly.co.za