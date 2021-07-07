Mzansi actress Ntando Duma trended on social media after a video of her emerged swearing at a lady in a parking lot after parking in a restricted spot

Ntando has since apologised for the footage and said it took place last year; even so, her behaviour was unacceptable

She stated that she only parked in the disabled parking bay because she was instructed to do so by the establishment she was getting food from

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Ntando Duma found herself in a bit of trouble after a video surfaced of her swearing at a lady in a parking lot. Ntando parked in a bay for disabled people and a woman told her off for doing so. The actress responded by throwing F bombs and dropping the race card.

Now, Ntando has issued a statement on social media apologising for her behaviour during the argument. She now sees that her behaviour was unacceptable and wants to take responsibility for her actions.

Ntando Duma has taken to social media to apologise for her behaviour after parking in a disabled spot. Image: @dumantando20

Source: Twitter

"I have a deep regard for why disabled parking and other facilities exist and the decision to park in that bay was not frivolous as I was instructed to park there by the food establishment, given that it was a quick pick-up," said Ntando.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Ntando mentioned that the incident happened last year but she is still sorry about what went down. The video trended on social media last night.

The actress is doing some quick damage control because she angered a lot of South Africans over what took place. Many say that she should've handled the situation with more maturity.

Ntando Duma angers social media users after behaving in a nasty way

Briefly News previously reported that actress Ntando Duma was flamed as social media reacted to the disabled parking video. Ntando came under the scrutiny of social media after she broadcast a confrontation with an unknown woman on her Instagram Live.

A video of the incident, which Duma claims occurred last year, shows the TV personality embroiled in a confrontation over her apparent disregard for the disabled parking area.

At the start of the video, Duma can be heard asking the unknown woman what her problem is before tearing into her with a barrage of insults and innuendos.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za