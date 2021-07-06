Actress Ntando Duma Flamed As Social Media Reacts to Disabled Parking Video

Mzansi actress Ntando Duma has caught the glaring eye of social media after a video of a disabled parking incident at an establishment recently surfaced

In the video, Duma is seen to be involved in a heated verbal confrontation with an unknown woman off-camera

Duma, who has since released an apology, has been called to order by social media users, many of whom have chided her for the poor and insensitive display

Mzansi actress Ntando Duma has come under the scrutiny of social media after she broadcast a confrontation with an unknown woman on her Instagram Live.

A video of the incident, which Duma claims occurred last year, shows the TV personality embroiled in a confrontation over her apparent disregard for the disabled parking.

Mzansi actress Ntando Duma has come under fire from social media after a disturbing video of her recently surfaced online. Image: @dumantando20/ Twitter, Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images.

At the start of the video, of the incident at an establishment, Duma can be heard asking the unknown woman what her problem is before tearing into her with a barrage of insults and innuendos.

Later, in the same recording, she can be heard asking the woman warning her how she knows she doesn't make use of a wheelchair. In the background, the woman can be heard appealing to Duma, who doesn't seem to want to budge.

Watch the video below:

Staring straight into the live feed, Duma, at one point, lets her followers know that it was just a "white woman" trying to police her. And then as the video nears its end, the personality directs derogatory language, at one time saying:

"You must tell that to your mother. F**k you and your mother."

It goes without saying that Twitter was enflamed at the video doing the rounds, with Duma's subsequent apologetic explanation doing nothing to qual the uproar. Her defence was met with criticism as social media users tore into her.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the comments below.

One user wrote:

"Defending Ntando Duma is literally having no respect or disregard for disabled people, it's literally taking away the rights of disabled people!!!"

Another user added:

"If this isn't clear enough from that trashy Ntando video, let's spell it out: if you are an able-bodied person, STOP parking in parking spots reserved for people with disabilities. Your 'need' for 'convenience' is selfishness."

A third user described her challenges when faced with a situation where an able-bodied person uses a designated disabled parking spot. The user said:

"Finding a wheelchair parking occupied by an able-bodied person always inconveniences me as a wheelchair user. What Ntando Duma did is disrespectful and very rude. And the audacity to pull the race card afterwards is just disgusting, just pure arrogance and disrespect."

A further comment from a different user also chided Duma's entitled behaviour.

"Ntando Duma filmed herself being a villain and somehow thought she was being a hero, so proud of her work [that] she posted it online. Now we have to side with old white women. We are too sober for this, please."

Duma apology does nothing to qual social media uproar

Even Duma's apology evaporated into thin air as people questioned its sincerity. A user said:

"You were rude to the woman who asked you not to park there and made it about race. You ridiculed those with mental illness. I do not believe the food establishment told you to park in the disabled parking."

Another user wrote:

"The recording is disturbing and the way she insulted the lady please trace her and apologize and make donations to kids living with disabilities."

