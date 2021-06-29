Social Media Tears Into iFani, Trolls Rapper After ‘I Am the Best’ Claim

Rapper iFani was on the receiving end of a barrage of slurs and innuendos from social media users after he claimed to be the best musically

Users were not having it as they took to casting their opinions, with many trolling him for his lacklustre punchiness

Fresh off a collaboration on Ikuku Endala with Big Xhosa and currently in the midst of working on new material, iFani was very quickly made to know that the majority don't agree with him on this one

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The social media streets had a field day tearing rapper iFani apart after his boldest claim yet set off a cataclysmic frenzy.

Fresh on the heels of a collaboration on iKuku Endala with fellow Eastern Cape rapper Big Xhosa –who has shaken up the local hip hop landscape with a series of diss tracks targeting all and sundry who dare not put respect on his name – iFani has found himself at the mercy of the ultra-woke Twitter streets.

Twitter did not take too kindly to iFani's claim that he is the best musically and quickly dished out a lesson in humility to the artist. Image: @iFani_Haymani/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

This is after the Shake pot-stirrer claimed that he was the best South Africa has to offer musically. That is the least that could be decoded from his tweet which read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"Musically, I'm the BEST."

It is safe to say that this claim did not go down well with the large majority, many of whom took to criticising and unmasking iFani while many others simply hung back and laughed themselves silly.

Briefly News took a look at some of the more attention-grabbing comments to emerge from this:

iFani's bold claim does not impress Twitter, mercilessly charge at him

@RealMrumaDrive:

@LilBee110:

@Tebello_Tsoaela:

@SciiTheComedist:

@Howard_S2:

@hadebebrian:

@uncleTaRendz:

Ifani, Big Xhosa to Serve the heat with new single 'Ikuku Endala'

Popular South African rapper iFani is preparing to shrug off the winter chill with a fresh new collaboration with fellow-Eastern Cape born rapper, Big Xhosa.

Briefly News reported previously that the pair have been in the studio putting the final touches on the music video to their hot new single, Ikuku Endala, which was released on 11 June.

Big Xhosa first made headlines as the new kid on the block when he took shots at Mzansi's entire hip hop scene in his diss track Ninyile.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za