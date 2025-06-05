RIP Presley Chweneyagae: ‘Tsotsi’ Actor Opens Up in Old Video About His Biggest Regret
- More and more throwback videos of Presley Chweneyagae have begun surfacing on social media
- The award-winning actor spoke about his biggest regrets and how he had to choose between his career and education
- This comes days after Chweneyagae lost his life, and messages of condolences continue to pour out from fans
Presley Chweneyagae once spoke about his regret and how his mom actually supported his decision.
What was Presley Chweneyagae's biggest regret?
Presley Chweneyagae's name has echoed through social media and beyond, as fans and colleagues mourn the beloved actor and celebrate his legacy.
The Tsotsi star passed away suddenly on 27 May 2025 at the age of 40, and his death came as a shock to those who came to love and appreciate his remarkable talent.
As fans remember the life of the multi-award-winning actor and his past works, Podcast and Chill shared a clip from his interview with MacG on 10 September 2020.
Mac asked Presley if he had any regrets, to which the actor said he wished he hadn't dropped out of varsity:
"I had to make a decision to either shoot Tsotsi or return to the TUT Drama and Arts Campus. I asked my mum and she gave me permission to follow my dream."
A father to a young boy, Chweneyagae noted the importance of getting an education:
"School is important, especially now when your kids start growing, you can't tell them that you can survive without school."
Inside Presley Chweneyagae's film career
There's no doubt that Chweneyagae was one of the most-loved actors on our screens at the time he passed.
Having transitioned from Tsotsi to the newly released Cobrizi, Presley has never failed to portray South Africa authentically through his stories and storytelling.
Chweneyagae died at the height of his career and built a large fan base of supporters who have spent the days since his death mourning him and celebrating his legacy.
Briefly News looked into some of his past works that touched fans' hearts and left a lasting impression, courtesy of Actor Spaces:
Funeral details released for Presley Chweneyagae
Days following Presley Chweneyagae's death, his loved ones shared the details of the actor's funeral.
The Chweneyagae family released information regarding the Tsotsi actor's memorial service and funeral.
Not only that, but Chweneyagae's loved ones also confirmed what really led to the beloved thespian's sudden passing. Officially ending all speculation and putting fans at ease, knowing the truth.
Family confirms Presley Chweneyagae's cause of death
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Presley Chweneyagae's cause of death.
His family shared a statement confirming what had taken the actor's life, which was far different from the idea that social media was running with.
This seemingly gave fans some closure, while other social media users were sceptical about what really happened, saying there could have been more to Presley's death than what the family revealed.
