Presley Chweneyagae passed away suddenly on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, sparking widespread speculation

Presley Chweneyagae's family shared his cause of death and final moments on Wednesday, 28 May

While others accepted the family's statement on Presley Chweneyagae's cause of death, some called for further investigation

Presley Chweneyagae's family confirmed his cause of death. Image: presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

The family of Presley Chweneyagae have opened up about the Tsotsi actor’s cause of death. Chweneyagae suddenly passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at the age of 40, sparking speculation about foul play.

Presley Chweneyagae's family confirms cause of death

On Wednesday, 28 May, SABC journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis shared an official update on her X account. According to Chriselda Zozi Lewis, Presley Chweneyagae’s family shed light on the actor’s cause of death.

The family dismissed suggestions of foul play and said that Presley Chweneyagae died from natural causes. Paramedics were called when the actor struggled to breathe, but tragically, he had already passed away by the time they arrived. The update read:

“The family of #RIPPresleyChweneyagae has told media that he passed away due to natural causes. No foul play suspected. He struggled to breathe. Paramedics were called, but it was too late.”

Mzansi reacts to Presley Chweneyagae's cause of death

The update on Presley Chweneyagae’s cause of death sparked a flurry of reactions. Several netizens found it difficult to come to terms with the Cobrizi actor’s sudden death. Some called for further investigation into his cause of death.

Here are some of the comments:

@Eveee81896741 asked:

“Yho no foul play. He just struggled to breathe, and that was it?”

@Seer_Terabyte suggested:

“The fact that he just struggled to breathe calls for further investigation.”

@francis_nkosi replied:

“I told my wife that we discussed this with my son yesterday, and all we said was RIP, Cobrizi. But; I knew once she discussed it, she'd ask how he died. In an ideal world would have been better to allow the family to grieve and mourn their loss, then discuss once they are ready.”

@yangamessi said:

“It’s not make sure.”

@Donlourino remarked:

“The know-it-alls here on X said it's poison. This app is full of devils.”

Meshack Mavuso shares last moments with Presley Chweneyagae

As South Africa continues to mourn the talented actor, co-star Meshack Mavuso Magabane, shared his last moments with Presley Chweneyagae.

The award-winning actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, 27 May, and shared his last moments with Presley Chweneyagae.

In the clip, Magabane revealed that he was with Chweneyagae on Saturday, 24 May, at the State Theatre.

The Smoke and Mirrors star was in disbelief that Chweneyagae had died because he was so happy last Saturday.

Musa Khawula slams Presley Chweneyagae

While Mzansi paid tribute to the positive legacy left by Presley Chweneyagae, Musa Khawula decided to go against the tide.

Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula slammed Presley Chweneyagae and called him a deadbeat.

Khawula claimed that the former The River actor had blown his fortune on women and alcohol while neglecting his child.

