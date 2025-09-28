Podcaster and actress Mapaseka Koetle, who's been with Scandal! for over a decade, has reacted to the soapie ending

The fan-favourite actress is famously known for portraying the role of Dintle Nyathi on the eTV soapie

South Africans and fans of the show recently took to social media to comment on Scandal!'s cancellation

Mapaseka Koetle reacts to the end of 'Scandal!'. Image: MapasekaKoetle

Source: Getty Images

Fan-favourite actress Mapaseka Koetle, who portrays the character of Dintle Nyathi on Scandal! has reacted to eTV's decision to end the soapie after 2 decades.

Koetle, who previously joined Showmax's Adulting, reveals that the industry is changing.

When a fan of the show @BokangThole asked Koetle how she's feeling about the soapie ending, Koetle replied on her X account on Saturday, 27 September 2025:

"Honestly, I’m okay. ❤️ The industry is changing, soapies are ending, and that’s just how it is. We have to keep evolving with the times. I’m just super grateful for my time on Scandal!, I learned so much, and I’ll always cherish that journey."

According to media reports, the long-running soapie Scandal! on eTV will not be renewed for another season. The current season is set to end in June 2026, marking the conclusion of its 20-year run on TV.

Soapie fans react to Koetle's comment

uLeerato said:

"Bathong, you literally grew up Scandal! and you were brilliant! ❤️🙌🏽 I just remembered when Dintle, a tshwarisitse (handed over to the police), Scelo “handsball”. If my memory serves me, well, his family took her in to live with them. Then, the one time she switched on the stove, Scelo just wasted electricity. 😩 Dintle was such a menace. 😂😂."

@Kenkayli wrote:

"I'm glad you are okay. Watching your journey and growth on Scandal has been incredible. I'm glad we have witnessed your work on other shows as well, and we know you are gonna be okay ❤️."

@Ke_Puly reacted:

"😇You did say that everything we have is borrowed. I’m adopting that way of thinking, and there’s so much peace in not being attached to external things."

@UncleT_8701 commented:

"Ausi Pasi, I thought soapies are a never-ending thing. Hence, it's not called a 'series' or drama."

@dmoney811 wrote:

"Yoh, Pasi, I am hurt that Scandal! is coming to an end, but sis, you are good. I watched and witnessed your journey. D for Dirty Dintle, Daniel Nyathi, Mangi, Quinton, that Scelo, your father, Nhloso yoo babe gal. You carried Scandal! for real. Shakira was making a way for you to run❤️."

@MlalaziSeh responded:

"Your positive attitude is everything, Pasie.❤️"

@sithembilemkon2 commented:

"Scandal is the only soapie where all actors are good, not even one actor is boring. I'm so hurt, really 💔💔."

Mapaseka Koetle comments on 'Scandal!'s cancellation. Images: MapasekaKoetle

Source: Instagram

'Scandal!' introduces 6 new characters

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that eTV's telenovela Scandal! refreshed its cast and brought in a mixture of seasoned and new performers to the show.

The show shared the list of cast members joining the telenovela on its official Instagram account and teased exciting storylines.

Fans shared their excitement and speculated about the roles some of the cast members will be playing based on their past performances.

Source: Briefly News