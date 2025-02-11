Mapaseka Koetle is one of the new faces joining the final and third season of the Showmax series Adulting

The Scandal! actress disclosed why she decided to take on her new role as Naledi on Adulting

The actress also gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from her character in season three of Adulting

Mapaseka 'Pasi' Koetle speaks about her challenging new role on Adulting season three. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Renowned actress Mapaseka Koetle, known for her role as Dintle Nyathi on Scandal!, has opened up about her role on the popular Showmax series Adulting.

The Bloemfontein star is one of the new faces who will be joining the cast of Adulting in its third and final season.

Pasi Koetle reveals why she decided to take on new role in 'Adulting'

In a chat with Kaya 959, Mapaseka Koetle disclosed that she had mixed feelings after being informed that she had landed the role on Adulting season 3. She told the radio station that while she was excited, she also felt nervous because of the steamy scenes.

“You know, Adulting has a lot of sex scenes,” she shared.

She said she eventually took on the role because it was unlike anything she had done on the small screen. Mapaseka Koetle said she relates with Naledi, the character she’ll be portraying on Adulting.

“When I read the character brief, I thought, ‘This is something I’ve never done before,’ and I saw a little bit of myself in it,” she explained.

What 'Adulting' fans can expect from Pasi Koetle's character Naledi

The award-winning actress also gave fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from Naledi, who is Mpho’s love interest and a single mother.

“She is a mother to a son and wants a stable relationship. Her story will start unfolding a little later in the season,” she added.

As a mother of one herself, Mapaseka relates to Naledi. She often shares heartfelt moments with her daughter, Nema Nyokong. When she turned eight in September 2023, Mapaseka penned a sweet message and expressed gratitude and love for her bundle of joy.

Mapaseka Koetle joins SABC 2 comedy

It's no surprise that Mapaseka Koetle is joining season three of Adulting. The actress has been taking on challenging roles to broaden her versatility as an actress as previously reported by Briefly News.

In 2021, there was speculation that the actress was leaving behind her character Dintle Nyathi after being cast as Puleng for a new comedy show on SABC 2 titled Ak’siSpaza. This was not the first time the actress had taken on a comedic role, as she used to share hilarious skits on her social media pages every Friday as part of her Motlotlo Friday.

Mapaseka 'Pasi' Koetle talks about taking on new roles. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The actress recently told the Daily Sun how she has been working hard to break free from Dintle Nyathi and being typecast.

“I always strive for versatility because playing the same character for so long can be limiting. When I get a new script, I work hard to distance myself from Dintle. I pray for roles that are far removed from her, and I do extensive research to bring a fresh perspective to each character,” she said.

Mapaseka Koetle ventures into podcasting

The Scandal! actress has also expanded her career beyond just being an actress. In 2023, Briefly News reported that Mapaseka Koetle had started a podcast, Mommy Diaries, to help and guide mothers on their parenting journeys.

Announcing the podcast, Mapaseka said she was motivated to start Mommy Dairies by her own experience as a mother. She said when she discovered she was pregnant with her daughter, she experienced a mixture of fear and excitement.

