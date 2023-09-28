Mapaseka Koetle is a proud mommy after her daughter Nema Nyokong turned eight years old

The Scandal! actress penned a sweet message to her on her birthday and expressed gratitude and love for her bundle of joy

Mzansi joined her in celebration of her daughter, and many were in awe over how big she had grown

Mapaseka Koetle is one doting mommy as her daughter reached a new milestone.

'Scandal!' actress Mapaseka Koetle expressed gratitude and love for her daughter in a sweet Instagram post. Image: @pasi_koetle

Source: Instagram

Nema turns 8 years old

Scandal! actress Mapaseka Koetle penned a sweet Instagram message to her daughter Nema Nyokong, who turned eight years old on 24 September.

In the message, she expressed gratitude and love for her bundle of joy. She shared a video montage of all their special moments together, including when she was younger.

"Happy Birthday to my Nema Nema, I love you so much, God is Good."

Mzansi shows love to Nema

Mzansi joined her in celebration of her daughter, and many were in awe over how big she had grown. Many of Mapaseka's friends and industry mates shared genuine messages:

clementmaosa said:

"It’s been 7years already. Happy birthday to Mbhokodo!"

thembiseete_ shared:

"Happy birthday Nana."

pearlthusi said:

"Happy birthday gorgeous!"

kgomotso_christopher added:

"Happy birthday to our baby Nema, baby sister to our kiddies. We love her. O gole gole, Nana."

mamphob expressed:

"Bathong my bff! Happy happy birthday Nema. Hee hee she even dances like me. We love you Nema.

mellow_quality_hair replied:

"Blessed birthday to our beste friend nema nema."

lusandambane added:

"Happy birthday Nema."

savitambuli said:

"All the time, God is good! Happy Birthday to your princess."

lulu_hela said:

"Happy birthday to your gorgeous Nema."

makeupgurubong said:

"Happy birthday Nemarizy."

keneilwe3908 shared:

"@pasi_koetle happy birthday to your daugther nema and may god bless her may all her wishes to become true enjoy your brithday nema love you."

