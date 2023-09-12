Scandal! actress Mapaseka Koetle has ventured into the digital space and announced that she will be podcasting

Mapaseka said she started her own podcast, Mommy Diaries, to help and guide mothers on their own journeys

Netizens reacted positively to Pasi's new project, and some said they couldn't wait for it to start

Actress Mapaseka Koetle shared that she will be starting a podcast, 'Mommy Diaries,' soon, with the hopes of helping mothers on their journeys. Image: @pasi_koetle

The digital space has taken over almost everything, and actress Mapaseka Koetle ensured she stays current with her latest venture. Having made her name known in the entertainment industry, Pasi has shifted to podcasting

Mapaseka started her own podcast

The Scandal! actress Mapaseka 'Pasi' Koetle gets her fans excited with her new podcast as she shared details about what peeps should expect.

According to TimesLIVE, Mapaseka said she will expand her career by launching her Mommy Diaries podcast.

"I recall the moment when I discovered I was expecting Nema. It was a blend of excitement and fear coursing through me. Becoming a mother has brought about a profound transformation in my life, and I am cherishing every single moment of this journey," Pasi shared.

Pasi shared the good news on her Instagram timeline that she will embark on a new journey.

She captioned her reel:

"I am truly blessed and excited to be able to embark on yet another journey with you. MOMMY DIARIES PODCAST COMING SOON! @mommydiariesbypasi."

See the reel here:

Fans react to Pasi's new podcast

Shortly after the Scandal! actress posted her clip online, social media users flooded her comment section with messages expressing how they couldn't wait for her to start the podcast:

Mahlatselekgoathi wrote:

"Can’t wait hle mommy."

Styles_by_goitse responded:

"Yes Pasi di podcast di fashioneng. Thanks for saying that it might be exciting, but it’s also SCARY, maybe it’s about embracing the fear for me."

Busiswaah said:

"Love it already ke sana."

Kthewanderlustwheelz responded:

"Love it, can’t wait. As a person who doesn’t have and have questions."

Aldeciajohnson_ replied:

"Love this! Congratulations babe!"

Lindiwe Dube said:

"Something for Mommas!"

Mapaseka might be leaving Scandal!

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Mapaseka might be leaving Scandal! because she has been cast in a new comedy show on SABC 2 titled Ak’siSpaza. She has been gracing the Mzansi small screen as Dintle Nyathi on Scandal! for the longest time.

Pasi will be appearing on the show alongside veteran actor Sello Sebotsane. She will be playing the role of Puleng on the show. Ak’siSpaza will be airing from the beginning of April and focusing on a family based in Soweto.

