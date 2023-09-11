Reality TV star Jojo Robinson shared clips of her newly renovated master bedroom on Instagram

Jojo has been sharing the journey of her and hubby revamping their mansion for the past few months

Netizens were left stunned after the Real Housewives of Durban cast member shared the final look

Jojo Robinson shared clips of her newly renovated master bedroom that stunned social media users. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Yoh, Mrs Jojo Robinson stunned social media users after sharing her luxurious master bedroom online. The reality TV star has been sharing content about the renovations of her home.

Jojo flaunts her master bedroom online

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Jojo Robinson set tongues wagging after recently showing off her newly renovated bedroom on social media.

The reality TV star has been sharing the journey of renovating her mansion and updates regularly, but the recent one stunned netizens online.

Jojo shared a reel on her Instagram of her revamped bedroom. She captioned it:

"BEDROOM REVEAL @pop_design_studio... I cried when I saw this space. The gratitude for this life doesn't get lost on me. I'm still in awe that this is ours. Our team has worked nonstop to make this the dream that it is. What do you guys think?"

Watch the reel here:

Netizens react to Jojo's immaculate reveal

Shortly after the reality TV star shared her clip showcasing her bedroom, netizens were stunned and in awe. They flooded her comment section with positive feedback about the revamp:

Nonku_williams responded:

"I need to be the first to view this as your bestie. OMG, it’s stunning, my Jo."

Evamodika replied:

"Wow."

Nandi_Mafoumba said:

"Oh my. I wouldn’t leave this bedroom for weeks."

Iam_queen_rose wrote:

"Can someone please help me pick my jaw up from the ground."

Khethiwecorettanchabeleng said:

"Drops mic...Game over."

Jenner.Stacey responded:

"The baddest, richest housewife in South Africa, Andy Cohen, must give you that diamond for Beverly Hills. You are Beverly Hills material, Jojo, absolutely beautiful."

Lea745 said:

"Dream bedroom so gorgeous."

