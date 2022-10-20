Big Brother Mzansi contestant Naledi Mogadime captured Cassper Nyovest's attention with her gorgeous pictures on Twitter

The TV star and fashion model had the rapper marveling at the sheer beauty of South African women

Mzansi social media users joined in the chorus and gave their input on where stunning ladies can be spotted in the country

Cassper Nyovest praises Naledi Mogadime for her remarkable beauty. Image: @casspernyovest/Instagram @NalediMogadime/Twitter

Source: UGC

Cassper Nyovest was in awe of the former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Naledi Mogadime's beauty in the early hours of Thursday morning. He commented on her pictures on Twitter, highlighting how stunning she is and that South African women are top-tier in beauty.

Ever since Naledi left the Big Brother Mzansi show, she has secured herself lucrative brand deals based on her striking features. She also appeared in the movie Beast, released in August, alongside Hollywood actor Idris Elba.

People joined Cassper in the comments to agree that SA women remain undefeated. Some netizens reminded the rapper that the mother of his baby Thobeka Majozi is also a looker, and he should publicly acknowledge her.

Check out Cassper's post below:

Below are some comments from Mzansi people online.

@Nazomagenge2 said:

"Durban has some of the most beautiful girls you could find in SA, visit these malls on Saturdays."

@like_those posted:

"I've been a Cass fan for so long to know when he is onto something. There is a love song he is working on that has to do with women, it's just a matter of time. I stand to be corrected."

@_Sma18_ mentioned:

"Naledi is beautiful, but I miss seeing her every day on screen."

@PhumezaMadikiz1 shared:

"Yes, she is on fire this one. "

@Justareminderc1 asked:

"Cass how do you avoid temptations with all that fame and fortune ?"

@babelulua stated:

"Beauty with brains this one. Naledi Mogadime is a Tswana beauty."

