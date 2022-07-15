Model and former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Naledi Mogadime has a new collaboration with clothing line YDE (Young Designers Emporium)

This accomplishment has prompted Nale to talk about an online store she had started, but she was later hit by the covid-19 pandemic and has not recovered since

Naledi is grateful for the chance to live out her dream once more, but she has also expressed a desire to have her own reliable brand

Big Brother Mzansi's Naledi "Nale" Mogadime has been collecting brand partnership deals ever since the show ended.

Nale has recently announced a collaboration with the fashion label YDE (Young Designers Emporium). She has since expressed gratitude to the brand for providing her with a second chance.

“I like the fact that I'm involved somehow with fashion and everything I'm doing. So doing my own thing is 100% a must. It is amazing to have all these brands, but I envy having a solid set-up like that.”

According to TshisaLIVE, Nale is no stranger to the fashion industry. The model formerly ran an online clothing store, but it has since been negatively impacted by the rise in covid-19 infections. She admitted that being a part of this collaboration made her think of the store she used to own, but she still views it as a chance to fulfil her dream of rebranding the establishment.

“Even though I am a model, I think it's really important to have other things. Years ago, I opened my own store and I think it would be amazing to either rebrand or bring it back and push that concept because I love fashion. I really do.

