Big Brother Mzansi star Nale Mogadime is set to judge Miss Teen SA. The stunner is also reportedly set to star in an international movie alongside world-renowned actor Idris Elba.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Nale is set to act alongside Idris Elba in an upcoming film. Image: @nalemogadime, @idriselba

Source: Instagram

The model has been winning ever since she was evicted from #BBM. She's been bagging partnerships with big brands and has never looked back since she got the opportunity to be a contestant on the reality show.

TshisaLIVE reports that Nale will join this year's judging panel for Miss SA Teen. The stunner also took to Twitter to share her good news.

The publication reports that she's also set to make her acting debut on the upcoming survival thriller film titled, Beast. Hollywood superstar and English actor Idris Elba will play the lead role in the movie.

Social media users took to Twitter to congratulate their girl after she bagged the Miss Teen SA judging gig.

@NaleMEdits said:

"I know that's right now!!! You're doing so great sweety, proud."

@_Sma18_ wrote:

"NALE, MISS SA TEEN JUDGE. CONGRATULATIONS NALE #NalediMogadime to the freakinnnnnn world."

@goratalezozobw commented:

"Being proud of you in an understatement. Being your fan is an understatement. At this point, I'm Nale's air conditioner. Congratulations, my babe."

@FtshikediThaba wrote:

"Guys I'm so emotional like my whole Nale. I'm proud of you, Nale."

@busisiwenkebe54 added:

"Keep winning my sweet Nale, I'm so so proud of you. You wanted the platform for more exposure, and you're using it wisely. Stanning you was the best decision this year. I know you will do great."

