South African actor Ronnie Nyakale is set to make a comeback as Cosmo Diale on Generations: The Legacy

The iconic actor made waves when he became a Bolt driver following his sudden exit from the SABC TV show

News of his return was met with excitement online, as people cannot wait to see their fave reprise his famous character

Ronnie Nyakale is set to reprise his role on 'Generations: The Legacy'.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi erupted with excitement when news came out that Ronnie Nyakale would be returning to the hit SABC 1 telenovela Generations: The Legacy.

The iconic actor left the acting world to join the e-hailing business as a Bolt driver.

Entertainment commentator Jabu MacDonald confirmed on X that the star would return to the small screens to reprise his role as Cosmo Diale on the long-standing show.

The reactions online were from excited fans who also expressed concerns over the actor's issues with the production. Below is what fans had to say:

@khomotso_Epical said:

"They couldn’t find any guy to fit his role."

@freanky4fingers stated:

"The chemistry with him and Lucy is unmatched."

@stiffbiko quoted:

“The real definition of 'When your things are down, relax and don’t embarrass yourself by begging for help from people that’ll use it against you tomorrow'.”

@Donwizardd reacted:

"After that e-hailing brutal murder, I would also go back to acting without looking back."

@nefs_nefale danced:

"Yay, I am going back to watch Generation again."

@SKYmadridsta said:

"Hope they pay him more."

@Melesi_K asked:

"Kanti, what's the deal between Generations and House of Zwide? Swapping of actors?"

@LuthandoNjabulo advised:

"This was probably the writer's idea, and I fully advocate for him being back, but please give his character more life. Like, make him a villain, he's more than a chicken Franchise kinda guy."

@Zow1413809 guessed:

"He's going to date Nolwazi again."

@princenovaine stated:

"They should give him a better salary this time."

@AmuMabasa2 argued:

"Yeah, but he was speaking on how the character was a bit one-dimensional. Throwing himself into one character. Like we wanna see audition tapes in which we see a different side to his abilities."

Why Ronnie became a Uber driver

Many fans were curious to know why Nyakale became an e-hailing driver. He finally answered their burning questions on 8 August 2025 in an interview on Old Mutual On The Money:

"I needed extra cash so that I could patch up some loose ends; extra cash to help me repay my debts. I'm an embarrassment now. It's heartbreaking that I've put myself in this position, but I have to hustle. When I do my calculations, my salary is no longer enough. I have to get more money."

He also had to filter out the noise from naysayers, saying, "You will starve if you concern yourself with what people are going to say. Your child will go to school with an empty stomach because you're bothered by what people are saying."

Ronnie Nyakale will be returning to 'Generations: The Legacy'.

Source: Twitter

Ronnie lands first gig as Bolt driver

In a previous report from Briefly News, after months of being a Bolt driver, Ronnie was set to make his big return to acting.

He will star in a new drama series, which is premiering in September 2025, called Higher Grade and set in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

