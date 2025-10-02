South African musician Prince Kaybee showed off his two boys in recent X (Twitter) posts

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker took his songs to get fresh haircuts at Legends Barber

Social media users gushed over the trio, with many people saying the boys are his literal twins

Prince Kaybee gushed over his two sons in adorable photos.

Award-winning musician Prince Kaybee recently tugged at heartstrings when he posted a photo of his two sons.

The Charlotte hitmaker was prepping his boys for an exciting weekend ahead, as they celebrated the start of the school holidays.

The star went viral in 2023 when he claimed that he had 14 children. However, he got candid in 2014 about when he had his first child. Kaybee said he conceived his eldest son, who is 16, when he was 20 years old.

"My Son is 15, I had him when I was 20, let me know if you would like to know more."

His secondborn child, who turned 6, is with TV presenter and actress Zola Mhlongo.

"Them nigs getting ready for the weekend. Happy School Holidays. Catch us at Saint CapeTown (Friday). Stellenbosch Kanai Groove CapeTown (Saturday). Spring Fiesta Joburg (Saturday)."

Prince Kaybee gushed over his sons in cute photos.

Prince Kaybee responded to an X user, @veneration1, who joked and asked if the boys follow a diet plan: "I hope they are not following one meal a day diet." The producer replied by saying, "Lol, hahaha, they wouldn’t survive shame."

Below are more of the reactions from social media users:

@veneration1 said:

"A few more years, you are definitely hitting the gym with them."

@teffo_ME shared:

"These little guys look exactly like you. I saw these pictures and didn't see it's you who posted. I was ready to say 'These kids look like you'."

@KANYEWALOCAL stated:

"I thought maybe it’s before and after, let me just stop taking drugs."

@TheMelanatedGod gushed:

"MaGents have a good father."

@TeeJayTumelo stated:

"Lovely boys, but why call them ninjas?"

@TheRlJotham replied:

"First frame, no DNA needed."

@ZeBlackRussian laughed:

"Brooo, F1? My man is tiiiiiiired."

@TshegoSA0 exclaimed:

"Daddy dearest! Salute man."

@tucklady said:

"Your kids look like you. Your literal twins."

@balush7 gushed:

"F1 copy and paste. Beautiful kids."

@KingKuhle1 joked:

"What would it take to become your photographer?"

@TheRealKG2304 stated:

"The best feeling having them around, bro. You are doing amazing as their father."

@MihlaliMko asked:

"Had to concrete to separate. Your kids look cute. When are you coming to Pietermaritzburg?"

Prince Kaybee hailed as a present dad

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kabelo Motsamai, better known as the award-winning musician Prince Kaybee, took to X to share a video of the time he spent with his two sons.

The Motsamai family seemed to be at a mall, with Prince Kaybee recording the video while his youngest was propped on the oldest's shoulders. A few local members of the online community applauded the Fetch Your Life creator for being present in his young sons' lives. In the post, he said, "Monday evenings with my tribe."

