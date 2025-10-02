South African rapper Priddy Ugly is no stranger to receiving hate online, and this time was no different

The rapper spoke about his cousin allegedly serving time behind bars for selling weed, and he compared him to a white boy

Fans of the rap star came to his defence, calling out the hater for not knowing real rap music

Rapper Priddy Ugly was yet again dissed online for his raps. He is definitely no stranger to this, and he has even resorted to mizing haters.

The rapper spoke about his confusion over two races not being treated the same when it comes to selling weed. A troll, @RothsteinCam, dissed him, saying his verse did not rhyme.

Not looking to debate with the user, the rapper said he will not be debating.

Briefly News previously reported that his wife, Bontle Modiselle, came to his defence and ranted about how people disrespect her husband.

"I guarantee you, the ones with the most to say about Priddy Ugly have heard the least. He’s wack? On the basis of what? A lot of you ride that wave cause it’s cooler or safer to do. Herd mentality gripped you all so hard. So how can we take anything you say seriously?"

"Rather say you don’t like Priddy Ugly or you don’t like his music (more than one song please, because, come on - unless you're the type to base an artist’s entire range on ONE song - that’s hectic). But to say he can’t rap is a damn LIE!"

Fans have Priddy's back. They defended him against the troll:

@BigLarko262

"This is why he is the GOAT!"

@KappsNORRIS said:

"Haters are funny. Love."

@nolo_zero shared:

"It doesn't have to rhyme, you are missing the point, wena."

@Idolojood stated:

"Say you don't get it. Tooo Slow."

@CurtCruz10 responded:

"Flew over his head, your pen game is immaculate, G. The guy is clueless about how rhymes work. It's always the ones who wouldn't be able to spit a 16 to save their life that are talking the most things, acting like they can write your verse better than you can."

@deadboyxavier

"Bro was expecting a rhyme, and he missed how you were just comparing the two cases."

@WalterMescudi said:

"He literally rhymed trees and dispensaries, but that’s besides the point."

Meanwhile, some peeps weighed in on the rapper's verse:

@BanganiSive stated

"The same product that landed one group of people (minorities, often in low-income communities) in jail is now generating massive, legal wealth for another group (often white entrepreneurs)."

@toked_up replied:

"White boys have permits and pay their taxes."

@Sixolelo_ shared:

"Dispensary weed is a government scam."

@BonesBonke71748 stated:

"I think it's papers, Priddy. Your cousin did not have the papers, and he did not play through the act loophole."

@mohaletl10 argued:

"Rules and regulations were designed for one group. I was telling my homies yesterday that it's illegal to sell the tree, but legal for recreational purposes. The industry will be controlled by a minority. We don't have land to participate in that sector fully."

