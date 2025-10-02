South African rapper Reason, AKA Sizwe Alakine, was a guest on DJ Speedsta's 5FM radio show

Speedsta asked the rapper turned Amapiano singer to deliver a young verse, and he did not fold

Mzansi gave the rapper his flowers, applauding his rap skills, while a few had a few nasty things to say

It seems as though there is a rapper who still knows the game. Rapper Reason, who traded seats with his Amapiano alter ego, Sizwe Alakine, dropped a young verse on DJ Speedsta's 5FM show.

Hip hop DJ and musician, DJ Speedsta, hosts the 5 Hip Hop Nights segment, where he asks his guests to freestyle on a random beat chosen by him. So far, up-and-coming rapper K.Keed folded and refused to rap for Speedsta. Another rapper, Zigah, was not up for the challenge.

Reason delivers freestyle on Speedsta's show

Speedsta shared a clip of Reason's rap verse on Tuesday, 30 September 2025. In the clip, the star said American musician Lauren Hill was in the country, so he used The Fugees' beat for Ready Or Not.

Reason tapped into his bag of freestyles and delivered a clean verse. Reacting to the clip, he said, "Ayi fok, I can rap though."

Mzansi shares positive reviews on Reason's freestyle

Below are some of the mixed reactions online. Here, some of his fans gave the rapper his flowers.

@eweezyEM applauded:

"There aren't many like you in mzansi, I can count 5. Reason, Stogy, Nasty, Zakwe, and PRO (Rest in Peace). That's it, the rest abo bubble gum."

@Candle_Kerese asked:

"Reason, can you please go back to hip hop."

@Facts_Only_SA asked:

"But why are you not in anyone’s top 5? The new school version of you must be Lucasraps. That one artist everybody knows they can rap, but nobody takes them seriously."

@SalimMathomane stated:

"It's in your veins."

@PhixAlmighty joked:

"I'm getting the feeling that you're getting addicted to hearing good things about you."

@moflavadj said:

"This guy has always been godly! Nothing new here, just flames everywhere."

@WPMATHEBA laughed:

"Cassper must not see this."

@toked_up stated:

"This is what we expect from a rapper on a hip hop show! I ain't gonna give you a reason to come for me, so I am gonna stay positive. You can flow. You are good, my ninja."

Meanwhile, a few trolls tried to diss the rapper and stated he should stick to being Sizwe Alakine.

@018Flexx

"Not anymore, big dawg. Stick to Sizwe."

@twopickclownza dissed:

"This is the whackest you have ever been."

Why Zingah refused to rap for Speedsta

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zingah put his foot down and told Speedsta that he would not be rapping on his show.

“Speedsta, I told you when I came here, you're not going to make me rap. You can't make me rap, dawg. How are you going to make me rap? You know how I came up.”

He stated that he can only freestyle for Scoop Makhathini or Sizwe Dhlomo. “If your name isn't Siz or Scoop, I am not rapping for you,” he stated.

