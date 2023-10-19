Prince Kaybee recently participated in a viral social media trend, revealing that he has a surprising total of 14 children

Prince Kaybee recently left his fans and followers with more questions than answers after revealing the number of children he has. The star joined a viral trend on social media that had him sharing his tribe, age and number of children.

Prince Kaybee shocked Mzansi after claiming to have 14 children.

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee says he has 14 children

Controversial South African DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has stunned Mzansi with the number of children he has. The star joined a trending challenge on social media where men share their tribes, ages and the number of children that have.

Taking to his page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Gugulethu hitmaker wrote that he is a 34-year-old Pedi man with 14 children. Prince Kaybee's answer shocked fans who quickly flooded his timeline with mixed reactions.

See the viral post below:

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's claim of having 14 children

Prince Kaybee's post shocked social media users. Many made jokes about how the star is following in his father's footsteps because he comes from a big family.

@Lu_Mhlongo wrote:

"I’m assuming by 14, you’re adding your choir members."

@Masunyane_KJM said:

"You’re following the steps of your father because he had 36 children you read that scripture proper that says we have to be fruitful."

@lmfaozono added:

"Not inches bro, kids…"

Prince Kaybee’s baby mama Zola Mhlongo allegedly spotted in another man’s inbox, Mzansi ignited

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee's baby mama and girlfriend, Zola Mhlongo's name has come up again in another online scandal. It appears that Zola's name was spotted in another man's inbox along with many other ladies.

This comes after a man who allegedly dated online influencer, Glamorous Mathapelo dragged her name through the mud and exposed other ladies allegedly hitting his inbox.

