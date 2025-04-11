Fan-favourite actor Ronnie Nyakale who played the role of Cosmo Diale in Generations: The Legacy reveals why he's a Bolt driver

The House of Zwide made headlines in 2024 when South Africans learned he is now an e-hailing driver

South Africans have praised the veteran actor who was spotted by a netizen who was requesting a ride and shared a screenshot on social media

'Generations: The Legacy' star Ronnie Nyakale enjoys being a Bolt driver.

Former Generations: The Legacy actor-turned-Bolt driver Ronnie Nyakale opens up about his new hustle as a Bolt driver.

Nyakale who recently joined e.tv's fashion drama, House of Zwide previously addressed criticism on social media about his latest job.

The award-winning actor reveals in an interview with Sowetan that being an e-hailing driver has been an eye-opening experience.

The fan-favourite actor adds that the opportunity allows him to drive to places he's never thought existed in South Africa. He reveals that he's driven from lavish estates to the worst roads in townships.

Nyakale also encourages more people to join the e-hailing service and discourages people from worrying about ‘what people will think’.

The former Yizo Yizo star shares that the most important thing is to receive multiple income streams instead of living in poverty.

"I always say pride stands in the way of you and success,” adds the actor.

The actor says he also plans to open a fruit and vegetable market and states that he initially joined the e-hailing service to make extra cash.

Nyakale, who's reportedly been an e-hailing driver for several years has also shared videos of his latest hustle on his TikTok account.

South Africans praise the actor

@ThizaChester replied:

"He looks so happy, clearly he's enjoying his hustle."

@KGenius_DJ said:

"Cool dude, met him at ZCC Moria some few Good Fridays back."

Tokiso replied:

"Guys, stop it. He has been doing this for years...apparently, he owns three Uber cars... He is not broke."

Sanelisiwe Vezi responded:

"I normally don’t like talking throughout my rides but if I could get picked up by grootman I swear I would become MacG."

@L__S__V__ said:

"Are actors just underpaid? Mismanagement of funds or is this just general hustling?"

@Abraham_Zuma

"Same sentiment I had, I was actually thinking of calling for him for a trip namajita."

@GKhembuza said:

"I will say it again and again, money has no formula for as much as Uber driver can make R1500 to R2000 per day, that's a hustle ye sharp."

'House of Zwide' actor Ronnie Nyakale opens up about being a Bolt driver.

