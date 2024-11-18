Iconic actor Ronnie Nyakale has responded to his detractors after the country got wind of his new hustle as a Bolt driver

The former Generations: The Legacy actor is proud of his new venture and he will not cower due to being ridiculed

Fans have nothing but respect for him as many encouraged him to keep going because he is earning a fair living

The internet went wild when it was revealed that actor Ronnie Nyakale had become a Bolt driver. While some folks in South Africa were quick to judge, many others cheered him on to keep pushing forward.

Ronnie Nyakale pays no mind to negativity

Ronnie Nyakale, a well-known figure in South African acting, is branching out to find new ways to earn money beyond just acting. He’s famous for his memorable performances, like Papa Action in the controversial series Yizo Yizo.

Ronnie, who also played the character of Cosmo on the long-standing Generations: The Legacy clapped back at the haters taking shots at his new gig by sharing a slick short video on TikTok. You can hear a track by Kwaito artist Brickz blasting from his car. The catchy lyrics say, "Abakhulume bakhulume," which basically means, "Let them talk, let them talk."

Twitter (X) user @NalaThokozane posted the video on their page, with an optimistic caption.

"Brother Ronnie is honestly not bothered by the social media noise and focused on his hustle as an Uber driver."

The comments section was oozing with positivity

The comments section had almost zero negative comments as many people gave him the thumbs-up for doing something decent to earn a living.

@Kastido wrote:

"As he shouldn't be bothered vele. My guy must keep happy, doing what he has to do.'

@Nxamalala commented:

"Get that money, king."

@MosesAl added:

"Pusha boss".

@Rivoningo wrote:

"Nothing but respect! So many artists retire in poverty and come to SM to ask for donations. This is absolutely commendable. Also, how many of us have side hustles to supplement our income? The man is making an honest living. Props to him!"

Ronnie Nyakale explores other avenues

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that South Africans were left inspired by Ronnie Nyakale, who is now a Bolt driver. Ronnie is known for his iconic roles in several Mzansi productions.

