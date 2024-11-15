South African rapper Maglera Doe Boy received a major shout-out from Basketball player LeBron James

Maglera Doe Boy is in a dop commercial for the alcohol brand Hennessey with basketball player LeBron James

Mzansi is happy to see the rapper going places and meeting global icons as he works his way to being one

A superfan spoke to Briefly News, about what being a Maglera Doe Boy fan means to him

Now, this is legendary work. Maglera Doe Boy recently made a commercial with LeBron James, and he received a shout-out.

Maglera Doe Boy has been shouted out by LeBron James. Image: Mindy Small/Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Maglera Doe Boy delivers a new ad with Lebron James

South African rapper Maglera Doe Boy was recently featured in a Hennessey commercial with American basketball player LeBron James. When the ad premiered, people poked fun at it, saying it looked very tight-budget.

However, when Maglera shared a new one and shut the haters up. This time, the icon gave him a shout-out and sent a signed package to the rapper.

He received it with grace and said they would see each other on the court.

Watch the ad below:

Fans approve of new video

Reacting to the video, fans said this one looks more sentimental and thought out than the first one. They gave Maglera his flowers for always pushing boundaries.

Briefly News caught up with one superfan, Theodoren Vee, who went to extreme lengths and tattooed Maglera on his arm.

"His career showed me that anything is possible and that I should continue working hard towards my dream of being in the entertainment industry. What I love most about him is his uniqueness, his style and his music."

This is what his other fans said under the comments section:

@Mahoota11 exclaimed:

"I’m so happy you’d swear I know you personally! Man, this thig is insane. Lmao I would definitely make this a skit on my next album if I was you."

@BantuLittle shared:

"You the living proof that if you never give up; things will fall into place."

@LittlebigmanSA1 advised:

"One of the most iconic sports athletes in our lifetime knows who is MagleraDoeBoy. No jealous nor envy soul can ever take this incredible moment from you."

@don_taylor113 said:

"Ntja you are so authentic shiiid looks natural man."

@TraezeM13 shared:

"This broer gone gone, even King James knows him."

@RealXavier011 exclaimed:

"Now this what we wanted! Its dope!!!"

@Thegrandshogun_ shouted:

"The GOAT SHOUTED OUT THE GOAT😭😭🔥🔥🔥THIS IS AMAZING."

@Nduna__ joked:

"South Africa has to get country of the year."

K.O and Maglera release their song

In similar news from Briefly News, rapper K.O. called on rising star Maglera Doe Boy to collaborate on a new single together titled Let Me Cook.

Both rappers posted about the release of their song on their social media pages.

Source: Briefly News