Finally, the SneAKA 2.0, a collaboration between Reebok and the late AKA, has been unveiled

Fans, known as the Megacy, can get their hands on a pair or two on Saturday, 16 November

Reebok announced that they will donate proceeds of the SneAKA 2.0 to The Kiernan Foundation

Reebok has unveiled the SneAKA 2.0. Image: @akaworldwide

AKA's family got the first look at AKA's sneakers, SneAKA 2.0, and oh man, was it an emotional video.

Reebok unveils SneAKA 2.0 with AKA's family

The company shared a special video of AKA's loved ones: his mother, Lynn Forbes; his father, Tony Forbes; his daughter, Kairo Forbes; and finally, his girlfriend, Nadia Nakai.

They were the first to view the sneaker, and when they opened the box, they saw photos of AKA with a special note. When Lynn saw the shoe for the first time, she was brought to tears.

The others were in awe at the design and were happy that his name and the South African flag were on them.

"The wait is over. We’re proud to introduce the SneAKA 2.0—a tribute to Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his enduring legacy. This special release embodies his spirit, passion, and love for pushing boundaries. Join us in celebrating a legend whose influence continues to inspire us all," they wrote.

Fans can shop for the show online from 16 November 2024, when the shoe officially launches. Alternatively, those who live in Cape Town can purchase theirs at Reebok Canal Walk.

The Megacy is loving the shoe

Fans approved of the sow, aey gushed over the rapper and his family for ensuring his legacy lives on. The Kiernan Foundation will be receiving proceeds from the shoe sales.

mthulisipatrick asked:

"Absolutely fabulous, i wish could get these out here in the UK."

jrafrica gushed:

"Wow! What a way to honour a GIANT! 😢❤️ wow."

flagonstudios' shared:

"Who’s cutting onions!😢"

bongisilinda_za' said:

"Omg, Glammy always makes me cry; this is so beautiful, man🥺❤️ If this comes with every box, then they are definitely worth the price. The SneAKA is bomb, LONG LIVE KING MEGA🌹"

kukovonga said:

"This is beautiful man❤️🥺🕊Ⓜ️EGACY LIVES ON."

angeline.wanjeri shared:

"This is beautiful! Amazing 🙌🏾🙏🏾"

eumirnathan said:

"Wish he was here to witness this beautiful moment 🤴"

dah_rio gushed:

"Long live SuperMega live long🙌..Ye'sr Ye'SrK. Imagine!"

AKA surpasses Cassper Nyovest on Spotify

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Spotify monthly listeners numbers were revealed, and rapper Cassper Nyovest is below AKA.

The rappers both failed to secure the top 5 on the list, as artists like Nasty C and Usimamane are leading. However, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes pulls more numbers than Cassper Nyovest, as the difference is over 150K.

