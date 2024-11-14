The Spotify monthly listeners numbers show which South African hip hop artist has more fans

By the look of things, rapper Cassper Nyovest is not even in the top 5 on the list, as artists like Nasty C and Usimamane are leading

In fact, the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes pulls more numbers than Cassper Nyovest, as the difference is over 150K

Cassper Nyovest has less Spotify monthly listeners than AKA. Image: @akaworldwide on Instagram/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The debate on who the real king of SA hip hop is remains ongoing. Fans often look at the numbers on various streaming platforms, and it is clear who the top 5 is.

Cassper and AKA's monthly spotify numbers revealed

Hip hop heads often observe the Spotify charts to determine the hottest in the game. The latest numbers paint a clear picture of who the GOAT is and who is on his way to becoming one.

In terms of the former two hip hop heavyweights, Cassper Nyovest and Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, they failed to make the top five this time around.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fakaza reports that AKA sits at number six with 596,315 monthly fans, whereas Cassper Nyovest is at number eight with 442,461 fans.

You might be wondering who occupies the top five. Well, here it is: Eazy hitmaker Nasty C sits at the top of the throne with 1,542,094 monthly listeners, Ngud' hitmaker Kwesta hits the number two spot with 902,700, and new kid on the block Umlazi native Usimamane is at number three with 769,304 monthly listeners.

Cassper regrets not squashing Beef with AKA

The Mama I Made It hitmaker revealed after AKA's death that he regrets not squashing the beef with him. He said that they have a few songs in the vault.

“We actually do have music together people have never heard it. So those are like golden songs, we made a few records together,” he said to SAHipHopMag.

Usimamane's Bank hits 1 million views

In a previous report from Briefly News, the hottest act right now, Usimamane, keeps collecting wins. This comes after his song Bank hit a milestone streams.

Usimamane worked on the song with rapper and music producer Anatii and Toy Dayimane.

Fans congratulated Usimanane for his continued success with his debut project, 20th: Days Before Maud,

Source: Briefly News