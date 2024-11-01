Hip Hop's hottest act right now, Usimamane, keeps collecting wins as his song Bank hit a milestone

In the song, Usimamane worked with rapper and music producer Anatii and Toy Dayimane

Fans congratulated Usimanane for his continued success, especially since 20th: Days Before Maud is his debut album

Usimamane is overjoyed as 'Bank' hit 1 million streams. Image: @u.simamane

Umlazi born rapper Usimamane continues to reach epic milestones with his debut album, 20th: Days Before Maud.

Usimamane celebrates Bank's million streams

Rapper Usimamane is the hottest thing right now. Adding to his milestones, his hit song Bank surpassed a million streams.

On Bank, the 21-year-old rapper worked with hip-hop music producer Anatii and rapper Tony Dayimane. On Instagram, he shared the background story of how the song came about.

The story behind Bank

Usimamane shared the backstory of the song and lauded Anatii's immense contribution to it.

"Oh man! Bank finally hit a million. This song was supposed to be the next single after Cheque, to replace the long overdue remix for it, and this was going to be the official art cover for it."

Usimamane said there were a few artists who did not want to be part of the song and admitted that he was left hurt.

He revealed that Anatii offered to assist him, but he declined. He then said a line, which then became the song.

"I have to say @anatii is one of the few artists I love and respect he mixed and produced the song helping my brothers Charlie, Kling and Slay I have no words to describe the excitement I have to have the biggest Qo on a record and to be the only artist to have him on a hip hop song this year I won’t talk about."

He then thanked his fans for their continued support. "Thanks to you, my kultsharals, for bumping it," he concluded.

His fans are extremely proud of him.

Usimamane features Rick Ross on deluxe album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Usimamane worked with US rapper Rick Ross on the deluxe version of his debut album.

This impressed many of his fans as they lauded his boss moves, singing his praises non-stop.

