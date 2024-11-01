Usimamane recently featured Rick Ross in the deluxe version of his debut album

The rapper impressed fans with his boss moves, and they couldn't stop singing his praises

Netizens showed love to Usimamane, while other music fans worried about the rapper's future

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Usimamane secured a feature with Rick Ross on his debut album. Images: u.simamane, richforever

Source: Instagram

Usimamane is giving local rappers a run for their money after recently featuring Rick Ross in his debut album.

Usimamane bags Rick Ross feature

Coming from the successful release of his debut album, 20th: Days Before, Usimamane is working hard to ensure that he leaves a lasting impression on the music industry.

Having his YouTube channel hacked did not stop him from dropping a deluxe version of his project, which features some new tracks and an unexpected appearance from Rick Ross on Dangerous II.

The chart-topping rapper's entry into the game will become a major highlight, and he's coming in strong to show fans and peers that he's not one to mess with:

"This for my kultsharals."

Mzansi weighs in on Usimamane featuring Rick Ross

Netizens are impressed by Usimamane's work ethic and praised him for his big moves:

ChristopherMO__ said:

"We've got Rick Ross, Saudi, Ma$hbeatz and Tshego for the deluxe? We are about to eat, phew!"

SaneleKhuzwayo_ wrote:

"Random Rick Ross feature, and what’s going on with no 21? Nah fam, this is gonna be big."

RealSihleIV was impressed:

"Bro put Rick Ross on his debut album. This is what we wanted, a rapper who will take it to the next level."

Meanwhile, others felt that the feature was premature and worried for Usimamane's future:

Sphesih102221 was concerned:

"The sad part is that these rappers don't listen. They are milking him while he is still up, he will be crying soon. If it was all him, then I would have been happy, but the label is doing all of this, and he is signing everything."

Play_267 wasn't impressed:

"Rick Ross? So random. This is what I hate about labels, man."

ibrazo_usanele was worried:

"My only worry is, it is all happening too fast."

Kabza De Small previews new song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kabza De Small's latest teaser.

The DJ/ producer previewed a spiritual Amapiano song, and fans couldn't help but sing his praises.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News