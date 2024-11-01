Rapper Usimamane Features Rick Ross on Debut Album, SA Impressed: “This Is What We Wanted”
- Usimamane recently featured Rick Ross in the deluxe version of his debut album
- The rapper impressed fans with his boss moves, and they couldn't stop singing his praises
- Netizens showed love to Usimamane, while other music fans worried about the rapper's future
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Usimamane is giving local rappers a run for their money after recently featuring Rick Ross in his debut album.
Usimamane bags Rick Ross feature
Coming from the successful release of his debut album, 20th: Days Before, Usimamane is working hard to ensure that he leaves a lasting impression on the music industry.
Having his YouTube channel hacked did not stop him from dropping a deluxe version of his project, which features some new tracks and an unexpected appearance from Rick Ross on Dangerous II.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
The chart-topping rapper's entry into the game will become a major highlight, and he's coming in strong to show fans and peers that he's not one to mess with:
"This for my kultsharals."
Mzansi weighs in on Usimamane featuring Rick Ross
Netizens are impressed by Usimamane's work ethic and praised him for his big moves:
ChristopherMO__ said:
"We've got Rick Ross, Saudi, Ma$hbeatz and Tshego for the deluxe? We are about to eat, phew!"
SaneleKhuzwayo_ wrote:
"Random Rick Ross feature, and what’s going on with no 21? Nah fam, this is gonna be big."
RealSihleIV was impressed:
"Bro put Rick Ross on his debut album. This is what we wanted, a rapper who will take it to the next level."
Meanwhile, others felt that the feature was premature and worried for Usimamane's future:
Sphesih102221 was concerned:
"The sad part is that these rappers don't listen. They are milking him while he is still up, he will be crying soon. If it was all him, then I would have been happy, but the label is doing all of this, and he is signing everything."
Play_267 wasn't impressed:
"Rick Ross? So random. This is what I hate about labels, man."
ibrazo_usanele was worried:
"My only worry is, it is all happening too fast."
Kabza De Small previews new song
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kabza De Small's latest teaser.
The DJ/ producer previewed a spiritual Amapiano song, and fans couldn't help but sing his praises.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za