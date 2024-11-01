Kabza De Small Previews New Spiritual Amapiano Song, South Africa Loses It: “We Don’t Deserve You”
- Kabza De Small recently previewed a new spiritual Amapiano song that had fans losing their minds
- The Imithandazo hitmaker has been dropping hit after hit, and it looks like he's cooking up another festive anthem
- South Africans are raving over Kabza's new track and can't wait to finally hear it in its entirety
Kabza De Small is at it again, and fans knew they were in for a treat after the Amapiano sensation dropped another teaser.
Kabza De Small teases new song
The festive season is upon us, and Mzansi has been spoilt for choice with all the new music releases, and they just keep coming.
Our fave, Kabza De Small, has been releasing back-to-back tracks and seems only to be getting started after teasing another song on his social media pages.
On the heels of releasing Wishi Wishi with Young Stunna and DJ Maphorisa, the Imithandazo hitmaker previewed another spiritual Amapiano song.
Previously, he flexed his versatility after teasing a gospel song, and it appears that the rumours were true - he just doesn't sleep!
Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small teaser
Fans sang Kabza's praises and couldn't wait to finally hear the new jam:
FootballStage_1 praised Kabza:
"The best in the game!"
Bantu_Kubo was impressed:
"The way you guys drop music and not compromise on quality is just amazing, man."
B_Yandaa said:
"We don’t deserve you, shame."
jayblacksheep wrote:
"One thing I like about Kabza saying, 'I am the king of Amapiano' is that no one has ever come out to dispute that."
ntando_phosaz raised the cheating rumours:
Kaytranada to headline first-ever Milk & Cookies Festival South Africa, SA raves: "We will be there"
"I knew those videos of Kabza sleeping next to that girl were for PR, then after a few days, he is dropping."
BEETYEM posted:
"Nobuhle is the best female vocalist in South Africa, very spiritual music, and Kabza knows that."
Kabza De Small announces PaptaLand concert
In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/producer announcing his concert.
This came after he was exposed for allegedly cheating on his wife, and he casually ignored the noise to focus on his businesses.
