The South African Amapiano music producer Kabza De Small has ignored all the noise after he got exposed for cheating

The Scorpion Kings member recently announced the second annual of his music festival, Paptaland

The star shared the poster of the event on his social media page and that it will also take place on 1 January 2025

The South African Amapiano music producer and DJ Kabza De Small has made headlines once again. Kabza was accused of cheating on his wife, Kamogelo Meropa.

Earlier, the Scorpion Kings member decided to ignore the noise of the cheating allegations and announced the return of his highly anticipated event, Paptaland, which will take place on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, at the Kwabhekilanga Sports Ground in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

The star shared the posters on his social media pages.

Netizens respond to Kabza's announcement

Shortly after the star shared the announcement of his show on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@cozmino_ wrote:

"We cooking something up here. Piano Hub is that big. PAPTALAND is where it’s at."

@LeeMpaki said:

"Ziyakhala manje! Piano Hub, PAPTALAND."

@ladyhuneybee responded:

"Who knows what might go down kwa PAPTALAND as we enjoy le Piano Hub."

@__T_touch commented:

"I will definitely avail myself, Piano Hub and PAPTALAND."

@MaKoopano mentioned:

"Wishi Wishi phambili, Masiyeni Piano Hub. PAPTALAND."

@Lindiwe_Sambo replied:

"I see you Piano Hub, i can already tell gore PAPTALAND will be on fire."

@____justsihle said:

"PianoHub never disappoints, Paptaland is gonna be crazy."

