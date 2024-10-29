Kabza De Small is trending after a video allegedly showing him in bed with socialite Amahle Cele leaked online, sparking infidelity allegations

Relationship experts Shelley Lewin and Paula Quinsee highlighted the importance of communication in preventing and handling infidelity, advising couples to address issues privately

Many social media users defended Kabza, criticising Amahle Cele for sharing the video publicly

Kabza De Small has been caught up in another cheating scandal. The star is trending on social media after his video allegedly in bed with a socialite identified as Amahle Cele leaked.

Video of Kabza De Small allegedly cheating leaks online

Hebanna! Award-winning Amapiano hitmaker Kabelo Motha, popularly known as Kabza De Small, is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The musician, who made headlines after reports that he was cheating on his wife, Kamogelo Moropa, has been caught up in another infidelity scandal.

A video of the star allegedly in bed next to a woman identified as Amahle Cele was recently shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on X. The now-viral clip shows Amahle sleeping next to the hitmaker. He captioned the post:

"A clip of Kabza De Small cheating on his wife Kamogelo Moropa with Amahle Cele from Durban."

Relationship experts weigh in on infidelity in relationships

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, The Relationship Architect – couple counsellor, coach and author of Uncomplicated Love Shelley Lewin about common communication issues that lead to infidelity in relationships. She said:

"A common theme leading to infidelity is the breakdown of authentic communication, where partners feel misunderstood or emotionally disconnected. In Uncomplicated Love, I emphasise that relationships thrive on open conversations about expectations, boundaries, and emotional needs.

"When these needs are unspoken or ignored, resentment builds, and individuals may seek validation or connection outside the partnership. Emotional avoidance, combined with poor conflict management, can further erode intimacy, pushing one partner toward infidelity as a misguided attempt to meet unmet needs."

Briefly News also spoke to Paula Quinsee, the founder of Engaged Humans and certified Imago Relationship Therapy Educator and Facilitator, about how couples can deal with accusations of infidelity. She said:

"When dealing with public cheating allegations, the most important thing is to prioritise honest, private communication between partners and not drag it out in the public. Whether the allegations are true or false, couples should discuss their feelings and decide together how to address the situation. It’s crucial not to let public pressure dictate the course of their relationship.

Mzansi defends Kabza De Small after cheating video went viral

Social media users seem to be on Kabza De Small's side. Many blasted his alleged side chick for taking videos that ended up on social media.

@Thabithesavage1 wrote:

"Men will embarrass you 😭… just when you defend their behaviour."

@NathiSibiya8 commented:

"I don't understand why ladies do such. Are they both happy, right?"

@Thapz__ added:

"Hey look I just slept with someone else's husband."

@zakes_ngidi commented:

"Amahle fumbled the bag😂🤡"

Kabza De Small's wife, Kamogelo's pictures, fail to impress fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users have unearthed Kabza De Small's wife Kamogelo Moropa's pictures after the Amapiano star's cheating scandal. Fans shared thoughts about the star's wife.

Kabza De Small tries to keep his private life off social media. The legendary star recently made headlines after his alleged side chick leaked their pictures together. Some fans admitted that they didn't know that the Asibe Happy hitmaker was married to Kamogelo.

