Kabza De Small Accused of Cheating on His Wife After Photo of Him in Bed With Another Woman Trends
- Kabza De Small is allegedly caught in a cheating scandal involving a leaked picture of him in bed with an unidentified woman
- Fans reacted strongly on social media, with mixed comments ranging from disbelief to criticism of the musician's actions
- Kabza, married to Kamogelo Moropa, has faced backlash over the allegations despite some fans defending him and suggesting the situation was staged
Amapiano star Kabelo Motha, popularly known as Kabza De Small, has been caught up in a cheating scandal. A picture of the musician in bed with another woman is making the rounds on social media.
Kabza De Small allegedly cheating on Kamogelo Moropa
Yho! Kabza De Small is allegedly cheating on his wife, Kamogelo Moropa. After the news went viral, the star shot to the top of social media trending lists.
A picture of the hitmaker lying in bed with an unidentified woman was shared on X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on X. The picture shows Kabza sleeping next to the woman. Khawula wrote:
"Kabza De Small is cheating on his wife Kamogelo Moropa."
Fans react to cheating allegations against Kabza
Social media is buzzing over the controversial picture of Kabza De Small in bed with another woman.
@RHAPOPO commented:
"Nope he was wearing his clothes and blacked out 🤣😂 that lady jumped into bed took pictures and wanted money but Kabza refused. I was there 🤣😂"
@__T_touch wrote:
"Eish it's hard to defend this. Evidence engaka."
@MKHBrian commented:
"This hun she couldn’t believe that she’s sleeping with a Goat 😭"
@bad_option88 added:
"If Kabza De Small is really cheating, it better be someone better than Mawhoo, anyone else I won't understand."
@bad_option88 said:
"This guy is not even 3years in this marriage but he's already cheating, wat is his wife doing wrong❓"
@CastleLarger noted:
"Do you see why its very important to be with people that are on your level? Never date down as a gent cos some people just know drama and extortion."
Cassper Nyovest explains why he cheated on Thobeka Majozi with Pulane
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has faced massive backlash on social media following his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi's explosive post. Thobeka revealed that the rapper cheated on her with his now-wife, Pulane Mojaki, while their son Khotso battled cancer.
Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest found himself trending on social media after his baby mama revealed that he cheated on her. Social media users blasted the star, who is now a born-again Christian, for neglecting his sick son.
