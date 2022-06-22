Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary shared details on a major project in their home country of Malawi

Described as an iconic smart city, Goshen City will have a university, schools, shopping malls, apartments, amusement parks, and many other amenities

The prophet shared images from the project and shared that the Malawian government had pledged its support

Despite being on the wrong side of the law in South Africa, controversial couple, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary appear to be living it up and doing big things in Malawi based on photos that surfaced online recently.

The President and Founder of ECG “The Jesus Nation” Church is underway with plans for an elaborate building project to be known as ‘Goshen City’, in the eastern city of Mangochi on the shores of Malawi.

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary are underway with an elaborate building project in Malawi. Image: @shepherdbushiri/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a recent Facebook post, he expressed his delight that the Minister of Local Government, Honourable Professor Blessings Chinsinga, and his deputy, Honourable Halima Daud, visited Goshen City to appreciate the ongoing building project.

Bushiri said Goshen City will have a university, schools, shopping malls, apartments, amusement parks, boat rides, a business center, a state-of-the-art technology hub, showrooms, Goshen City farms, factories, kids’ town, hotels, lodges, an airport, a mega church, stadium, 5-star hospital and many more.

He said the Malawian government had pledged its support to the project.

Daily Sun also reported that the prophet and his wife were in court on Friday 17 June for a hearing on an application by the state for witnesses to record their evidence in South Africa, citing logistical challenges as the reason as well as Covid19 restrictions.

Bushiri’s lawyer objected to this. Chief Magistrate, Madalisto Chimwaza, gave both parties seven days to file their final submissions. The case was postponed to 11 July.

Home affairs finally axes senior official who granted Bushiri and wife SA permanent residency after delays

In another story, Briefly News reported that The Department of Home Affairs has made the decision to dismiss senior official, Ronney Marhule, who approved self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's permanent residency in 2019.

In a statement issued by Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday, Marhule who was the chief director at the time was found guilty of two counts of misconduct concerning dishonesty and negligence.

According to News24, Marhule's disciplinary hearings were conducted for almost a year following his attempts to stop the hearings by approaching the Labour Court and the Labour Court of Appeal on three occasions.

Source: Briefly News