The South African eTV soap opera Scandal! made headlines once again as they announced that they are working on something new

The entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi shared the announcement of what Scandal! is working on

Many netizens were excited about the new journey the soap opera is embarking on after winning a SAFTA award

The famous South African soap opera Scandal! is on a winning streak, and the show is cooking up something cool for its viewers and followers.

Scandal! embarks on a new journey

The famous eTV soap opera Scandal! made headlines once again on social media after celebrating its win at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) on Saturday, 26 October 2024.

After cancelling its seven-day weekly episodes, the TV show announced on social media that it was cooking something new and fresh for its viewers and embarking on a new journey.

The entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi posted about the announcement on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"TV UPDATE: Something is cooking there by @etvScandal. See below the statement from the team...#Etvscandal."

See the post below:

Netizens excited about Scandal's new venture

Shortly after the announcement on social media, many viewers shared their excitement about the show's upcoming new venture. See some of the comments below:

@SnehBongekile responded:

"They really deserve their flowers, to be the longest-running soapie and still killing it."

@lindanisabela replied:

"Honestly, I don't like the competition between them and Skeem Saam. I think Skeem Saam Should go back to their original timeslot, which is 18h30."

@Papi_Mphuthi wrote:

"I hope they come up with something dope, cause lately, I have stopped watching."

@SIYA_VS questioned:

"Didn’t they just pull the plug on the 7 days thing?"

@dima_onzima tweeted:

"Not 7 days a week again please, abeg!"

@michellemodika commented:

"They better not ruin it."

Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela scoops award

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Harriet Manamela received a major nod at the seventh Royalty Soapie Awards.

Manamela won the Outstanding Supporting Actress award for her role in the hit SA telenovela Skeem Saam. Many netizens were happy for her, and some congratulated the actress on social media.

