Popular e.tv soap drama Scandal! has doubled back on its earlier decision to air seven-day weekly episodes

The show launched a seven-day broadcast schedule in July, becoming the first to air a full-week schedule

TV soap viewers were vocal under the mentions, bashing the show's initial decision to change its broadcast

'Scandal!' has announced that it will be reverting to its previous five-day broadcast schedule. Images: @etvScandal

Source: Twitter

Popular e.tv soap drama Scandal! will discontinue airing seven-day episodes and revert to its previous five-day weekly broadcast from Monday, 2 September.

Word reached viewers' ears on Wednesday that the show would scrap the week-long schedule only taken up in July.

Scandal! cans seven day weekly episodes

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela aired a notice about the U-turn on X after the show became the first to air a full week and weekend schedule.

Mphela wrote:

"Scandal! scraps seven-day weekly broadcast. The e.tv soap will [revert] back to its regular five-day weekly [viewing] schedule. #etvScandal returns [with the revised airing of] Monday to Friday from 2 September at 19:30."

TV show database centre Television South Africa (TVSA) revealed that Scandal! was SA's most-watched weekend offering.

It outperformed Shuga Down South, airing on SABC1 on Sundays in the same 19:30 timeslot.

The South African reported outperforming the Sunday daytime Uzalo omnibus, including all weekend shows on SABC2, S3, and DStv.

Statistics showed that Scandal! racked up viewership figures of 1.7 million on Saturday, 10 August, and eclipsed it to a total of two million on Sunday.

Mzansi takes nonchalant stance

Surprisingly, locals on the timeline weren't exactly taken by the announcement, with plenty of bashful commentary aired.

Most seemed to have already thought that the showrunners' idea of packaging the show over seven days wasn't feasible.

Briefly News looks at the interesting reactions.

@DDT_PM wrote:

"Who watches a 19:30 soap opera on Saturday and Sunday? Unless you have no life."

@Gats_Jr said:

"People are drunk ka di weekends they don’t have time for TV.

@not_nitaa added:

"It was a terrible idea to [begin] with."

