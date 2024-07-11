Popular e.tv drama soap Scandal! is reportedly poised to expand its episode offering to include weekends

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news with fans of the beloved offering on his X account

Soap drama and non-fans alike took to the comments section to air their colourful takes on the move

Popular e.tv drama soap Scandal! is gearing up for a shake-up to enthuse viewers as the local early evening television staple maintains its staying power.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela delivered the news to fans of the beloved offering, sparking an enthusiastic reception.

Scandal! to air every day

Taking to his @PhilMphela X account, he posted:

"Scandal! to air every day. The e.tv soapie is expanding its episode offering. The show will [now] be airing seven days a week. Brand new episodes will be broadcast from Mondays to Sundays."

Since launching on 10 January 2005, Scandal! has been a mainstay of South African television.

A half-hour soap opera, it is broadcast on e.tv from Monday to Friday, with an omnibus of the week's episodes aired every Saturday.

Soap lovers enthused over announcement

Fans of the show welcomed the announcement of expanding its offering to include weekends.

Others were less enthusiastic, while others still wondered what this meant for the actors and whether financial permutations such as raising salaries were considered.

Briefly News scanned the comments for the most interesting responses after the post attracted over 421,000 hits, 4600 likes, 800 reposts and 370 comments.

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"[On] weekends we should take a break from soapies. Also, does this mean actors will shoot more scenes each day?"

@Llekamania_ said:

"How is this a good idea?"

@DonaldMakhasane offered:

"Ebunnnnn, hope salaries are increasing, too."

