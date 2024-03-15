Talented actor and businessman Kope Makgae joins a star-studded etv drama series Isiphetho: The Destiny

The Generations: The Legacy actor will portray the role of Mosa on the upcoming show

In the show, he will act alongside Linda Sokhulu, Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Thulani Mtsweni

Meet Mosa, talented actor and entrepreneur Kope Makgae's new role in an upcoming gripping etv drama series produced by Black Brain Pictures.

‘Generations: The Legacy’ actor Kope Makgae has landed a new lead role. Image: @twyza

Source: Instagram

Kope Makgae bags new lead role

Talented actor and businessman Kope Makgae joins a star-studded etv drama series called Isiphetho: The Destiny. In the Mandla N directed series, he portrays the role of Mosa.

Announcing the new show, Twyza, as he calls himself on Instagram, posted a video of him on set with his all-star cast members with the caption showing gratitude.

"God is Good all the time….and all the time."

Other talented cast members in the show

In the show, he will act alongside seasoned actress Linda Sokhulu, former The Wife lead actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela and iconic actor Thulani Mtsweni.

Isiphetho: The Destiny will replace the former TV drama Nikiwe in its previous time slot, 18:30 on 22 April 2024. Etv shared this on X

"Our Special ANNOUNCEMENT. Isiphetho: Destiny our delectable new drama starts this April at 6.30PM."

Viewers are excited for the premiere of the show.

@Diimplefxce:

"We will have something to watch at 18:30."

@Madame_Shonsan:

"Can’t wait to watch this."

@PuseletsoGV:

"Etv never disappoints."

msthuliradebe"

"Congratulations Twyza, Lol, you are working next door to my house."

