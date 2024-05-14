A graduate stole the hearts of many when he performed a powerful Zulu song on the graduation stage

While belting out the tune, the young man was met with support from the students who sang with him

The heartwarming video had many social media users giving the gentleman his flowers in the comment section

A UKZN graduate sang his heart out on the stage. Images: @ukzn_official

A University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduate beamed with pride on stage when he broke out into a powerful Zulu song, receiving support from seated students.

The video shared by @ukzn_official on TikTok shows the young man passionately singing to a crowd before heading to the chancellor to confer his degree.

As the graduate sings a song about his heritage, he is met with support from a crowd who join in on the song.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Netizens weigh in on singing graduate

People on the social media platform congratulated the young achiever on his success, sharing that his actions also made them shed a few tears.

An emotional @mskay_287 said:

"This page always gets me crying. I'm so proud of all these strangers."

@nondumisomangena1 shared:

"As a parent, I'm proud of you. My son is a third-year student. How I am waiting for this day. Congratulations."

@nqonqo738 wrote in the comment section:

"I'm motivated and inspired to graduate again. Congratulations to all the graduates."

@maphindela0 provided a brief explanation of the anthem rendered:

"This is a song that a typically previously disadvantaged individual would grow up hearing from their parent in times of confusion as a child. Oh, I relate!"

UKZN graduation comes to an end

Tuesday, 14 May, marks the end of UKZN's 2024 autumn graduation ceremonies. According to UKZN, the festivities occurred at the Sports Centre at its Westville campus in Durban.

On Monday, 6 May, it dedicated itself to the College of Health Sciences, and the next day, the light was shed on the College of Law and Management Studies.

Wednesday, 8 May, graduates from the College of Agriculture, Engineering, and Science took to the stage. The largest faculty graduation, the College of Humanities, had their graduation from Thursday, 9 May, to Tuesday, 14 May, excluding the weekend.

Mother falls to her knees at UKZN graduation

This month, Briefly News reported about an emotional mother who fell to her knees at a UKZN graduation ceremony, telling her graduate child that she was proud of them.

Unsurprisingly, the mother's public display of love warmed the hearts of social media users in the TikTok video's comment section.

