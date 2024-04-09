A young man from the Eastern Cape, Gqeberha, showed off his vocals in a TikTok video

The gent sang a popular song by Teddy Swims, Lose Control, and he ate and left no crumbs

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how he can amazingly control his voice

A young man from Gqeberhashowed off his stunning vocals with a cover of Lose Control by Teddy Swims. Images: @asa_nele291/ TikTok, @teddyswims/ Instagram

A man from the Eastern Cape, Port Elizabeth, showed off his stunning vocals in a TikTok video.

In the clip uploaded by @asa_nele291, he can be seen sitting in his room—presumably at res. He sat comfortably on his study table. He chose a popular song by an American singer, Teddy Swims, Lose Control, to show off his vocals.

Man shows off stunning vocals

Watch the lovely TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The young man delivered every note perfectly without missing a bit. The video garnered over 1.7 million views, with many online users showering the man with lovely messages. Some felt envious of his beautiful vocals.

@Mod_The_Food_Gent1 commended:

"That riff on the second 'I lose control' "

@himma was caught off guard:

"We’re so unserious as a nation ,I thought this was gonna be a joke. You ate shem ❤️."

@Thuto was impressed:

"Your voice control is impeccable . You sound amazing."

@Danny Come felt envious:

"Wish l could date someone who can sing imagine waking up to such Beauty every day."

@Nompilo Mntungwa joked:

"I just know ukuthi if I could sing like this ngabe nginescefe ngingacula nize ningiBlocke." (I just know if I could sing like this I would bore you guys. I would sing until you block me)

@amayasikweyiya applauded:

"I like this version, it's sweet and calm , your vocal range is amazing...kuddos to you ."

