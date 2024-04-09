Gqeberha Man Shows Off Stunning Vocals, TikTok Video Clocks 1.7 Million Views
- A young man from the Eastern Cape, Gqeberha, showed off his vocals in a TikTok video
- The gent sang a popular song by Teddy Swims, Lose Control, and he ate and left no crumbs
- The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how he can amazingly control his voice
A man from the Eastern Cape, Port Elizabeth, showed off his stunning vocals in a TikTok video.
In the clip uploaded by @asa_nele291, he can be seen sitting in his room—presumably at res. He sat comfortably on his study table. He chose a popular song by an American singer, Teddy Swims, Lose Control, to show off his vocals.
TikTokkers loved the video
The young man delivered every note perfectly without missing a bit. The video garnered over 1.7 million views, with many online users showering the man with lovely messages. Some felt envious of his beautiful vocals.
@Mod_The_Food_Gent1 commended:
"That riff on the second 'I lose control' "
@himma was caught off guard:
"We’re so unserious as a nation ,I thought this was gonna be a joke. You ate shem ❤️."
@Thuto was impressed:
"Your voice control is impeccable . You sound amazing."
@Danny Come felt envious:
"Wish l could date someone who can sing imagine waking up to such Beauty every day."
@Nompilo Mntungwa joked:
"I just know ukuthi if I could sing like this ngabe nginescefe ngingacula nize ningiBlocke." (I just know if I could sing like this I would bore you guys. I would sing until you block me)
@amayasikweyiya applauded:
"I like this version, it's sweet and calm , your vocal range is amazing...kuddos to you ."
Mans stunningly sings at a local barbershop
In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who showed off his stunning singing talent at a local salon.
The clip was uploaded by @mikey2reality. The young man can be seen standing in a salon while an instrumental to Kenny Lattimore's All I Do Is For You song was playing. The gent sang to it amazingly.
