Skeem Saam star Matthews Manamela shared pictures of his real-life partner Maisha Pauline Manamela

The actor who portrays the role of Captain Bebeile on the hit SABC 1 telenovela shared cute Instagram pictures

Mzansi gushed over the couple and showed them love under their social media posts

Actor Matthews Manamela lets the world know who the woman in his life is. The actor shared cute Instagram pictures of him and his wife.

‘Skeem Saam’ star Matthews Manamela finally showed off his wife. Image: @manamelamatthews

Source: Instagram

Manamela shows off wife Maisha

On Instagram, the Skeem Saam star Matthews Manamela posted pictures of his real-life partner Maisha Pauline Manamela.

The actor who plays the role of Captain Bebeile on the SABC 1 telenovela captioned his post:

"The life of the life. The light. Powerful."

Pauline also shared a picture of her and her husband with the caption:

"They say if you want to change the world, go home and love your family. GOD."

Who is Maisha Manamela?

The Manamelas are a family of talented thespians. Maisha Pauline Manamela is also an actress.

She plays the role of Connie on Etv’s hit telenovela Scandal!

Watch a clip of her in action below:

Mzansi gushes over the Manamelas

Netizens could not let this opportunity to praise the couple pass. Commenting under the posts, this is what many had to say.

miss_malatjie1986_kgomotso shared her thoughts:

"You loved & respected your wife unconditionally."

innosadiki quoted a bible verse:

"Ecclesiastes 4:9, Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labour. Love this for you guys. Keep it up."

hellen bright added:

"My peeps. I love you family. Such a beautiful couple."

kgopotso_seth_chawane mentioned:

"My friend, look at how beautiful you guys are."

judith_8430 advised:

"Wow, guys this is real beauty and love. Keep on keeping on that love."

bheki_nkal added:

"God bless you guys, infinity blessings from the almighty God, wishing you guys more years of Joy and happiness."

Source: Briefly News