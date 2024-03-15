Cotton Fest has unveiled its epic lineup for the first phase of the eagerly awaited festival taking place at the Old Park Station in Newtown

Cotton Fest lineup revealed

The eagerly awaited Cotton Fest has shared its impressive lineup for the first phase. The event is set to take place at the historic Old Park Station in Newtown. Headlining the event is DJ Zinhle and Amapiano duo Major League DJz.

Other talented acts are hip-hop artists Maglera Doe Boy and A-Reece. New kids on the block, Majorsteez and Mellow & Sleazy, are also headlining the successful show, which is on its 5th run.

More talent announced

What is a show without the soothing vocals of Sjava and the charismatic performance from Emtee? The two acts will also bring in the fun along with Tiya Mfana hitmaker Focalistic.

Check out the social media post by Cotton Fest for more names.

Mzansi can’t keep calm, express excitement over show

The lineup overjoys peeps; however, some are disappointed that their favourites are not part of it.

Some had to be reminded that this is still phase 1 and that two more phases should be included.

ronsince96 asked:

"No Cassper, No Blacxie, No Nasty C and No CPT?"

african_rainbow.child shared:

"They put 3 posters with different lineups we had to run up and down to not miss our favourites."

lovely_tuge clarified:

"Phase 1 bafethu Phase 1 meaning there's still gonna be more acts, you guys need to leave parties and start picking up books."

lthacr3ative shared:

"Okay, now this is new school. Our era, our sound."

Bianca Naidoo lifts lid on Cotton Fest

In a previous report from Briefly News, Riky Rick’s wife, Bianca Naidoo, spoke about the return of Cotton Fest to Jozi for its fifth edition.

Bianca lifted the lid to Briefly News and mentioned that the festival holds immense significance for them as it continues Riky’s vision.

