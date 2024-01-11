The cast of Nikiwe is said to be pursuing legal action against the show's production company

Parental Advisory Productions has allegedly failed to pay its actors after the show was scrapped

The cast alleged that it was paid way less than their usual salaries and did not receive communication from PAP Productions

'Nikiwe' actors are reportedly pursuing legal action against PAP Productions over non-payment. Image: Mnr Maweni

Haibo! PAP Productions (Parental Advisory Productions) is under fire with the cast of Nikiwe. It's alleged that the actors did not receive their expected salaries in December 2023 and are now taking PAP productions to court.

PAP Productions under fire with Nikiwe stars

Eh, it's 2023, and more local actors are coming out to address the same thing - fighting over unpaid labour.

This time, the cast of Nikiwe is said to be feeling the wrath of the entertainment industry after its production house, Parental Advisory Productions (PAP), failed to pay what was due to them.

According to ZiMoja, PAP Productions, co-owned by Thomas Gumede and Lungelo Radu, allegedly took out a loan to pay the crew for December 2023 - an alleged amount of R400 each.

"We rejected it, what will I do with R400 from a salary of over R20k? We are disappointed because the company failed to communicate. We're left with no other choice but to take legal action."

Adding insult to injury was a representative from eTV who claimed that the production was paid for its work. Previously, it was alleged that the show was cancelled due to mismanagement of funds, not low ratings.

Fans weigh in on Nikiwe finale

In light of eTV officially canning Nikiwe, fans gathered to watch the show's season finale and gave their thoughts:

PNyongane was disappointed:

"The storyline is all over the place."

jnr_lucifer wasn't impressed:

"I will never ever understand how people actually watch and enjoy shows like Nikiwe. This is a horrible show."

Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Nikiwe started off great but flopped eventually, really believed in that show but gave up because it lost direction. I really wanted it to succeed because this was Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radu’s first telenovela."

mskay_ngwenya wrote:

"The only thing I'll miss about Nikiwe is the theme song."

FikileMtshali91 posted:

"This soapie was interesting in the beginning but as time went on, it became boring."

Muvhango allegedly fails to pay actors

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Muvhango allegedly going MIA on its stars and not paying them for their work.

The soapie's line manager spoke to the publication about the reason behind the non-payment, further saying they were awaiting feedback regarding the soapie's contract.

