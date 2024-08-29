South Africa is not happy with Shein's sudden 15% VAT implementation after its last 20% comprehensive tax that baffled customers a while back

The new VAT will apply to items below R500 from the first day of September

The news caused major chest pains and confused many of their customers who had already placed their orders

The popular online store Shein has announced its new VAT on orders less than R500, which will be implemented on September 1.

Mzansi suffered from chest pains after Shein announced a VAT increase. Image: @NurPhoto/@Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Social media users were baffled by the news, especially because Shein implemented the 20% comprehensive tax not so long ago.

SA gets chest pains after Shein's 15% VAT from September 1

Shein, the popular online store, has a massive market in Cape Town. In early August, the brand launched their first pop-up store in Sandton, where many fans showed up.

Although they have a strong clientele in South Africa, Mzansi was pained to learn about the brand's new update. Shen had added VAT of 15% to the existing 20% comprehensive tax.

The new information baffled customers and caused major anxiety among virtual shoppers. A lady on TikTok, Lisa, shared the post on TikTok with the caption:

"Haibo Shein?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Shein's new 15% VAT implementation

Social media users were baffled by Shein's new VAT increase that reads:

"From September 1, 2024, there will be a new 25% VAT on orders declaration value below 500 ZAR, in addition to the existing 20% comprehensive tax. Please note you are responsible for paying the tariff."

Mzansi commented:

@Modiegi Moolly

My parcel is currently at that exact stage and I need my parcel before Friday

@Thuto M prayed to get her parcel on time:

"Ordered on Saturday, paid customs today. Hoping for a miracle so that it’s here by Friday."

@Marla Grayson shared her frustrations:

"Is there a way to make sure your package gets assigned to IMILE? I’m tired of arguing with Buffalo."

@Orategile Jacqueline shared her scenario:

"I order on Friday the 23 august and it was R1600. I paid R139. I am expecting it tomorrow."

@Whizzy_amore wondered why Shein made the decision:

"What has changed and why are things no longer easy?"

