One hun in South Africa had all the Shein lovers going wild in the comments after she showcased how she did not need to pay for customs.

Woman plugs SA on how to never pay for Shein customs

TikTok user @thandomaluleke20 gave her viewers a glimpse into how she ordered without paying customs fees. The young lady said she used a company called Ship4less. The hun went on to say that all one has to do is add everything you would like to order on Shein to your cart.

After doing so, @thandomaluleke20 revealed that she shared her cart with Ship4less on WhatsApp, to which they ordered on her behalf, and she paid for her Shein order directly to Ship4less.

The stunner said she did not need to pay for customs, and her older was about R2.4K; she only added R100 for delivery. @thandomaluleke20 said they asked her general questions, and the company updated her every single time regarding her shipping. Her older took one week and two days to arrive.

Mzansi react to woman's Shein plug

South Africans were impressed by the hun's hook-up. Many were excited to try it out, while some simply inquired for more information.

Rushaan asked:

"Why is the customs so different for everyone, a friend bought for R1500 and paid R112, me I ordered R2000 and paid R525."

Elizabeth added:

"But can we trust ship for less."

User was thankful for the plug:

"Girls that don’t gatekeep."

User commented:

"A big hug for the plug it'd going to help. Alot appreciated."

Aliyah shared:

"Place three separate orders that cost +-R700 you will literally pay between R89 and R120 for customs . Order on Sunday for free shipping."

South African woman unveils July Shein haul & tax bill costs in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman flexed her Shein haul on the video platform, which left many people in awe of the hun's purchase.

This stunner took the initiative and ordered a few items after the first of July. This comes after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) announced taxing on clothing items manufactured internationally and bought from international e-tailers, such as Temu and Shein, in small quantities under R500 and above.

