“Our Lifesaver”: Mzansi Laughs After Woman Shows PEP Selling iPhones for R3.5k
- A woman on TikTok showed app users that a PEP store was selling an iPhone for R3 499
- The cellular device was an iPhone 8, and information about the phone noted that it was pre-owned
- A few people on the internet found it humorous that the retail store sold the Apple device, while others shared they wanted to buy the phone
For some shoppers, PEP has established itself as a strong contender for quality items at affordable prices. After one customer visited the store, she was surprised to find it now added iPhones to its list of products sold.
iPhones at PEP stores
A TikTokker named Alude took to her account (@alude55) to show app users that the trusty PEP was selling an iPhone 8 for R3 499. The card showing the cellular device's information stated that the phone was pre-owned and had a 12-month warranty.
Alude laughed in the comment section, writing to social media users:
"PEP did it."
Take a look at the picture below:
PEP's iPhones surprise Mzansi's online users
Hundreds of members from the online community shared their take on the smartphones being sold at the local store.
@frankmatthewstsoa, who could not see themselves purchasing the phone in this era, wrote in the comment section:
"Buying an iPhone 8 in 2024 is crazy. It's like buying Samsung A3 in 2017."
@phindile33 laughed and said:
"PEP, our lifesaver."
@mamaa1565 told the online community:
"I need to buy it for my child."
@user7989423590061 shared their thoughts, saying:
"At least it will accommodate everyone, including me."
@mrcafe68 jokingly wrote:
"I'm sure it's using Android."
A confused @charmane_m noted in the comment section:
"The fact that it's pre-owned. I'm sorry, what?"
Local man finds iPhones sold at Markham
In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a man who spotted a few iPhones on display at Markham.
According to the site Bash (an online fashion and lifestyle platform under The Foschini Group (TFG)), the iPhones sold are described as refurbished (or previously owned). Social media users were still surprised to see the phones at the retail store.
Source: Briefly News
